How Andrew Form And Alexandra Daddario's Relationship Is Completely Different From His Previous Marriage

Alexandra Daddario and her husband, Andrew Form, have become the IT couple of 2022 following their unique wedding ceremony in New Orleans last summer. Although it isn’t the movie producer’s first marriage, his union with the Baywatch star differs from his former relationship with Jordana Brewster.

How do we know? The two women’s descriptions of Form sound like they’re talking about two different men. It appears the 52-year-old matured over the years and gave his new wife a better version of himself.

Here’s everything we know about their relationships.