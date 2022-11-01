How Andrew Form And Alexandra Daddario's Relationship Is Completely Different From His Previous Marriage

Alexandra Daddario and her husband, Andrew Form, have become the IT couple of 2022 following their unique wedding ceremony in New Orleans last summer. Although it isn’t the movie producer’s first marriage, his union with the Baywatch star differs from his former relationship with Jordana Brewster.

How do we know? The two women’s descriptions of Form sound like they’re talking about two different men. It appears the 52-year-old matured over the years and gave his new wife a better version of himself.

Here’s everything we know about their relationships.

Relationship With Brewster

Andrew Form and Jordana Brewster at the Baby 2 Baby premiere
Getty | Axelle/Bauer-Griffin

Form and Brewster were married between 2007 and 2021 when their divorce was finalized. Together, they have two children who served as ring bearers at his wedding to Daddario in the Summer.

Brewster revealed that she and her husband grew apart, leading to their divorce, despite being happy in the early stages of their marriage. Unfortunately, the Fast and Furious star developed an eating disorder that took most of her attention, causing her to neglect her husband.

She confirmed that her union with Form wasn’t a partnership like marriages should be, as they led parallel lives.

"I realized something was missing for both of us. When there wasn’t a project to invest in together, we didn’t have much to say to each other."

Romance With Daddario

Alexandra Daddario and Andrew Form gaze lovingly at each other at the Emmys
Getty | Gilbert Flores

Daddario and Form met during the pandemic by chance in New York. They exchanged numbers after a lucky date, and the rest is history. From the moment Daddario announced her engagement to Form, fans could tell the relationship was different in a good way.

First, she referred to the movie producer as “the most formidable love of [her] life” while giving him props for making her feel good. Daddario’s caption highlighted the good qualities of Form, from his treatment of her to his children.

A Peaceful Love Affair

Alexandra Daddario and Andrew Form at the Post-Emmys party
Getty | Gilbert Flores

During her engagement interview with People, Daddario said Form makes her feel peaceful. It mirrored her sentiments from last year when she said the movie producer made her worst moments into the best.

"But mostly, it just feels very peaceful. I feel very at peace with him and very happy, and I just feel very lucky."

You can also see these happy and peaceful moments in their social media posts. Form isn’t big on the internet, but Daddario shares a lot of fun clips, including their honeymoon road trip.

Happy Married Life

Alexandra Daddario and Andrew Form at a sports game
Getty | Gotham

When they married, Daddario said they made time for each other and visited each other on sets when possible. It’s also evident in how they made their wedding work between filming major projects apart from each other.

We’re certainly rooting for this couple!

