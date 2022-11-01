Dove Cameron Stuns In See-Through Dress

Marking the big occasion with a scorching photo on Instagram, Dove had fans seeing triple as she posed next to a dual mirror closet. Captured from the front, she flaunted her chiseled figure with both hands on her hips, all the while holding her back to the closet door. Meanwhile, her reflection offered a sexy profile view, with the back of her sleek ponytail also visible in the mirror.

The 26-year-old looked sinfully seductive in a halterneck gown that was deep-cut enough to expose her side tattoo. Her toned abs peered through the netted number, which literally left little to the imagination. Dove dialed up the sexiness even more by ditching her bra and underwear and drove fans completely wild.

See the hot pic below!