Dove Cameron Stuns In See-Through Dress

Dove Cameron bared it all in a risqué see-through dress as she celebrated the release of her latest single, Bad Idea. Hot on the heels of her new Savage X Fenty campaign, the singer was a total smoke show in green fishnet and little else -- a look that was absolutely on par with her sultry song.

Dove Cameron Dials Up The Sexiness

Dove Cameron in strapless floral dress with leather buckled bodice and wide belt at the MTV VMAs.
Getty | Doug Peters - PA Images

Marking the big occasion with a scorching photo on Instagram, Dove had fans seeing triple as she posed next to a dual mirror closet. Captured from the front, she flaunted her chiseled figure with both hands on her hips, all the while holding her back to the closet door. Meanwhile, her reflection offered a sexy profile view, with the back of her sleek ponytail also visible in the mirror.

The 26-year-old looked sinfully seductive in a halterneck gown that was deep-cut enough to expose her side tattoo. Her toned abs peered through the netted number, which literally left little to the imagination. Dove dialed up the sexiness even more by ditching her bra and underwear and drove fans completely wild.

Fans Praise 'Masterpiece' Single

Dove Cameron in a strappy white crochet dress at the Altuzarra Spring 2023 fashion show.
Getty | Swan Gallet

The racy look was part of the artwork for the single, which she released on October 28. In the caption, Dove hyped up fans about the new music and showed gratitude to her supporters.

"My new single bad idea is out everywhere now 🌌🫶🏻🦋🔪🏍🌌 thank you for all the love!!!!!" she wrote.

The post sparked a frenzy among fans, who totally lost it at the sight of Dove's sculpted curves. "Absolutely insane," said one person, with another adding: "I thought she was Bella Hadid for like 0.2 seconds."

Followers congratulated the music/movie star for putting out yet another "masterpiece," with plenty confessing they had the song on repeat since it came out.

"My dark feminine goddess releasing masterpieces," said a third user, while a fourth gushed: "Thank you for this f***ing anthem, Halloween is complete with this villain-energy song and I live for that."

Inspired By A Text

Dove Cameron in leopard-print mini dress, black blazer, and matching tights at the Balmain Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 fashion show.
Getty | Dominique Charriau

Dove's new single comes after the singer received her first MTV EMA nomination earlier in October.

“I’m so happy to finally be releasing ‘Bad Idea,’” Cameron shared in a press release, via Nylon. “This song was inspired by a text I got that was so intense, and such a bad idea, that I had to go straight into the studio the next morning to write about it. ‘Bad Idea’ is the moment before diving into what could potentially be a severe crash-and-burn but deciding to take the risk anyway.”

If you haven't already, give the song a listen below.

Keep reading to find out about Dove's Savage X Fenty campaign.

New Movie And Modeling Gig

Dove Cameron in red cut-out dress and matching eyeliner at the Prabal Gurung Spring 2023 ready to wear runway show.
Getty | Swan Gallet

Also on the artistic front, Dove recently appeared in Machine Gun Kelly and Mod Sun's new movie, Good Mourning, alongside the writer/director duo, Megan Fox, Pete Davidson, and Avril Lavigne. She's also displayed her acting talents in the B.J. Novak-directed film Vengeance, starring Ashton Kutcher and Issa Rae. Next up, the Emmy winner is slated to play Bubbles in the live-action reboot of the Powerpuff Girls.

Meanwhile, she's just scored a new modeling gig with Rihanna's fashion brand, Savage X Fenty. According to Attitude magazine, Dove is the face of the new Holiday Lounge collection, together with House of the Dragon star Olivia Cooke.

This is not the first time that Savage X Fenty tapped Dove for a campaign. Debuting its Lounge branch back in August, the lingerie brand unveiled the Descendants alum as its latest ambassador.

