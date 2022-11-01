Dove Cameron Stuns In See-Through Dress

The racy look was part of the artwork for the single, which she released on October 28. In the caption, Dove hyped up fans about the new music and showed gratitude to her supporters.
"My new single bad idea is out everywhere now 🌌🫶🏻🦋🔪🏍🌌 thank you for all the love!!!!!" she wrote.
The post sparked a frenzy among fans, who totally lost it at the sight of Dove's sculpted curves. "Absolutely insane," said one person, with another adding: "I thought she was Bella Hadid for like 0.2 seconds."
Followers congratulated the music/movie star for putting out yet another "masterpiece," with plenty confessing they had the song on repeat since it came out.
"My dark feminine goddess releasing masterpieces," said a third user, while a fourth gushed: "Thank you for this f***ing anthem, Halloween is complete with this villain-energy song and I live for that."
