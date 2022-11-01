'Love Island' Star Eve Gale Stuns In See-Through Bodysuit

It is only right that Eve was alluding to Halloween in her post with reference to her caption, but she served much more than Halloween looks in her tantalizing post. The star ditched regular clothes for a sexy piece of Fashion Nova wear. The outfit was a one-piece catsuit with sheer details all over. The one-piece clung to her curvaceous body like a second skin as she displayed the outline of her perky boobs and ample hips. The outfit stretched over Eve's figure with sparkly details while she rocked her blonde tresses in a high ponytail with side bangs.

The TV star shared three snapshots that had her posing for a mirror selfie indoors while she kneeled and trusted her prominent features forward like a pro media influencer.