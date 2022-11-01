Meghann Fahy Talks 'The White Lotus' Premiere And 'The Coolest Thing' About Her Character

When the first season of the HBO comedy-drama series The White Lotus aired in 2021, it left fans glued to their screens. Viewers could not get over the show that told the story of how dark secrets and twisted truths of the guests, staff, and locale of a resort were unveiled over the course of a week that was supposed to be a relaxing vacation. Sadly, on August 15, 2021, the first season ended, leaving fans wanting more.

However, over a year later, fans of the thrilling series finally have something to smile about. On October 30, 2022, the first episode of The White Lotus season two hit the screens. This time, the series came with a brand new set of narratives and a fresh batch of characters besides Jon Gries and Jennifer Coolidge. Here are the full details.

Setting The Scene In 'The White Lotus' Season 2, Episode 1

Unlike the first season set at a Hawaiian resort, The White Lotus season two is centered around the events that occurred at an exclusive Sicilian resort in Italy. The just-released first episode begins with Daphne Sullivan, played by Meghann Fahy, having a chat with two women at the beach. She tells them about her desire to enjoy one beautiful moment on the beach before heading home.

Afterward, she goes to the ocean for a quick dip but rather than have a relaxing moment, Daphne becomes terrified after a dead body brushes against her in the water. Next, police officers make their way to the beach and The White Lotus Sicilian branch manager soon finds out that there are more dead bodies in the ocean.

Who Are The Cast Members Of The New Season?

The White Lotus season 2 will feature some of the most talented stars in Hollywood. Aside from Meghann Fahy, the cast includes Adam DiMarco as Albie Di Grasso, Theo James as Cameron Sullivan, Michael Imperioli as Dominic Di Grasso, and many others. Angelina Keeley and Kara Kay make cameo appearances in the opening scene.

Meghann Fahy Talks About Her Role In The Show 

Meghann Fahy recently spoke to Entertainment Weekly about featuring in The White Lotus. According to Meghann, the most exciting component was kicking off the season alongside Angelina and Kara. 

The actress said she had watched the whole season of Survivor and was thrilled when the director, Mike White, told her who she would be shooting the scene with. Following her confession, the interviewer asked Meghann what she was most excited about for people to see from her. She laughed and replied:

"The coolest thing that Daphne gets to do is, unfortunately, really top secret. You won't know until the finale, but it's pretty cool."

What Other Project Have Angelina, Kara, And Mike Worked On?

The White Lotus is not the first production Angelina, Kara, and Mike are working on together. In 2018, the trio appeared on the CBS reality TV show Survivor: David vs Goliath. On the show, they battled one another for a million dollars on the Islands of Fiji. Sadly, none of them won, but for Mike, reuniting with them again for his movie was everything.

The second episode of the show will air on November 6 while the third will hit the screens on November 13.

