Meghann Fahy Talks 'The White Lotus' Premiere And 'The Coolest Thing' About Her Character

When the first season of the HBO comedy-drama series The White Lotus aired in 2021, it left fans glued to their screens. Viewers could not get over the show that told the story of how dark secrets and twisted truths of the guests, staff, and locale of a resort were unveiled over the course of a week that was supposed to be a relaxing vacation. Sadly, on August 15, 2021, the first season ended, leaving fans wanting more.

However, over a year later, fans of the thrilling series finally have something to smile about. On October 30, 2022, the first episode of The White Lotus season two hit the screens. This time, the series came with a brand new set of narratives and a fresh batch of characters besides Jon Gries and Jennifer Coolidge. Here are the full details.