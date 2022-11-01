Daniel Radcliffe Reveals The Most Grueling Part Of Filming 'Harry Potter'

Daniel Radcliffe
Getty | Astrid Stawiarz

Entertainment
Ashabi Azeez

English Actor Daniel Radcliffe was only 12 years old when he assumed the highly-esteemed Harry Potter character, and many years later, that fit still speaks for him in high places. However, it was not an easy fit sometimes on the set of the series. He recently revealed the worst part of filming Harry Potter. The actor played a demanding role when he was still a child. Till now, Radcliffe remains best known for his portrayal of Harry Potter.  

Radcliffe Reveals The Grueling Part Of Filming 'Harry Potter' 

The 33-year-old recently shared that the hardest part of the film series was when they had to shoot underwater. During a recent GQ, video interview, he explained that those times were extremely difficult. He also stated it was very intense and crazy.

Although Radcliffe said he would never do it again, he revealed those scenes were special. 

The underwater scene was filmed during Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire. In the scene, he and other junior magicians had a competition in the Triwizard Tournament. They were forced to dive in Hogwart's Black Lake where merpeople hung out. To shoot this scene, an on-set water tank was built. Radcliffe explained that only seven seconds of footage from underwater was obtained from a full day of shooting. 

A Peek At Radcliffe's Acting Career 

Radcliffe's career skyrocketed after successfully filming Harry Potter. The film series concluded with Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows - part 2 in 2011. The first film he acted in after his Harry Potter role was a British horror film, The Woman in Black. After that, he starred in Kill Your Darlings. Since then, Radcliffe has starred in comedies and horrors.

He had horns for his role in the movie Horns and had a weird demeanor in his role in Weird: The AI Yankovic Story. He also starred in the romantic adventure comedy The Lost City where he was a villainous treasure hunter who had self-esteem issues. 

Addressing Rumors Of Casting As Wolverine

Radcliffe's interest in starring in big movies has brought about superhero role speculation. A lot of fans have suggested he take over the role of Wolverine. Hugh Jackman has been playing Wolverine for years. He vacated the role then later agreed to reprise it in Deadpool 3. While speaking with GQ, Radcliffe addressed the rumors.

The actor tagged the rumors as empty speculation. "It's purely a press rumor," he shared. He further stated he enjoys the flexibility he gets from indie films. Therefore, he is weary of going into another big franchise. Radcliffe also said he does not want to be locked into something he is not sure he can love the same to the end. 

Daniel Shared Why He Shut Down 'Wolverine' Casting Rumors

The actor also explained why he shut down the Wolverine casting rumors. He stated that the rumors come up often probably because Wolverine is short in the comics. The actor stated that this leads to the question, "Who's a short actor?" He further stated there has never been any truth to the rumors of him being Wolverine. The actor also shared he gets bored of addressing the rumors sensibly. However, when he makes jokes about it, the rumors get reignited.

