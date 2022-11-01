Daniel Radcliffe Reveals The Most Grueling Part Of Filming 'Harry Potter'

The 33-year-old recently shared that the hardest part of the film series was when they had to shoot underwater. During a recent GQ, video interview, he explained that those times were extremely difficult. He also stated it was very intense and crazy.

Although Radcliffe said he would never do it again, he revealed those scenes were special.

The underwater scene was filmed during Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire. In the scene, he and other junior magicians had a competition in the Triwizard Tournament. They were forced to dive in Hogwart's Black Lake where merpeople hung out. To shoot this scene, an on-set water tank was built. Radcliffe explained that only seven seconds of footage from underwater was obtained from a full day of shooting.