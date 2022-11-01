Joe Rogan Slams The Kardashians And Their Influence On Young Girls

To be a celebrity means that one has a huge fan following, especially celebrities and influencers such as The Kardashians. Undoubtedly, each of the Kardashian-Jenners has Instagram followers in triple-digit millions. That’s quite a lot!

Keeping this in mind, they are looked up to by innumerable young girls and women, and there have been instances where their fans have tried to replicate their appearances and physiques.

Coming to this point, UFC color commentator Joe Rogan spoke about this influence and how it’s not at all healthy in any shape or form.