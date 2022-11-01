See Demi Moore's Amazing Look In Her Upcoming Movie 'Please Baby Please'

Demi may be an A-Lister actress known for movies such as Indecent Proposal and Charlie's Angels, but she's got something else up her sleeve. Prior to the pandemic, the star was an early investor in Andie Swim as part of a $2 million seed round.

In 2022, she's been making headlines for releasing her popular swimwear collab with the brand, one that sort of ties into her upcoming movie. Designs are retro and inspired by eras from the 1920s to the 1960s - Demi is not a fan of super skimpy swimwear.