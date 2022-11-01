Demi Moore is "becoming Maureen" as she wows fans on social media. The 59-year-old actress is using her age-defying looks to her advantage as she puts on a youthful display for the upcoming movie Please Baby Please, and her Instagram followers are loving it. The ex to Ashton Kutcher updated her account recently with selfies as she gears up for the flick set in the 1950s.
See Demi Moore's Amazing Look In Her Upcoming Movie 'Please Baby Please'
Taking It Back To The '50s
Dazzling the camera as she rocked a vixen red lip, Demi stunned while in a pinkish-red and kimono-style jacket. The actress added in dramatic flourishes via a leopard print and silk scarf, one she wore swept around her neck and over her head. Demi also posed with very short and dark bob hair, plus a red manicure showing as she held one hand up near her face. The Andie Swim collaborator also sported old-fashioned makeup complete with heavy blush, as she delivered a direct gaze. So far, fans, as well as celebs, are loving it - Michelle Pfeiffer included.
Maureen Time
In a caption, Moore wrote: "Becoming Maureen 💋 Please Baby Please is out in theaters NOW! Link in stories to find showtimes near you." The movie follows the story of a couple living in New York City in the 1950s. After they are witness to a crime at the hands of a gang, they get obsessed with them, then unleashing a world of confusion. Demi has been cast as the main Maureen character. The movie is directed by Amanda Kramer.
Plenty Else Going On
Demi may be an A-Lister actress known for movies such as Indecent Proposal and Charlie's Angels, but she's got something else up her sleeve. Prior to the pandemic, the star was an early investor in Andie Swim as part of a $2 million seed round.
In 2022, she's been making headlines for releasing her popular swimwear collab with the brand, one that sort of ties into her upcoming movie. Designs are retro and inspired by eras from the 1920s to the 1960s - Demi is not a fan of super skimpy swimwear.
Joining The Heavyweights
Proving you don't need to be Kim Kardashian to retail swimwear, Demi announced her collab on Instagram, writing:
"As a supporter, investor, and long-time fan of @AndieSwim, I couldn't have been more thrilled when founder @MelanieTravis asked me to co-design this collection. Creating these pieces was so much fun and I hope you love them as much as we loved making them!" For more on the movie and Demi, give her Instagram a follow.