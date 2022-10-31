Christina Ricci's Wednesday Addams Reminds Us Of The True Origins Of Thanksgiving

Another Thanksgiving celebration is upon us with Halloween winding down this week, and what better period to bring back the famous Wednesday Addams' thanksgiving play speech!

With Netflix's TV series adaptation coming up soon, fans are digging old clips, pictures, and gifs of the OG Wednesday Addams played by Christina Ricci in 1993, Lisa Loring in the Sixties, and Nicole Fugere in the short-lived Nineties TV series.

The character has many catchphrases and monologues, but her most iconic Thanksgiving scene has her giving tribute to its origin.