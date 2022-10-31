Christina Ricci's Wednesday Addams Reminds Us Of The True Origins Of Thanksgiving

Another Thanksgiving celebration is upon us with Halloween winding down this week, and what better period to bring back the famous Wednesday Addams' thanksgiving play speech!

With Netflix's TV series adaptation coming up soon, fans are digging old clips, pictures, and gifs of the OG Wednesday Addams played by Christina Ricci in 1993, Lisa Loring in the Sixties, and Nicole Fugere in the short-lived Nineties TV series.

The character has many catchphrases and monologues, but her most iconic Thanksgiving scene has her giving tribute to its origin.

The Origin Of The Thanksgiving Holiday

Many people don't know that Thanksgiving originated from the Wampanoag people and English Colonists of Plymouth. The Native Americans who started the tradition did it as a way to celebrate the little they had despite forced poverty during colonization.

It's not a popular topic to highlight in schools these days, nor is it a very friendly pop culture reference, so what better character to highlight its importance than Wednesday Addams?

The young girl is anti-social and a sociopath, so she can make "uncomfortable" comments without batting an eyelid.

Wednesday's Speech

In 1993, Ricci's Wednesday shared her thoughts on Thanksgiving with a profound 2:00 minutes speech about the Holiday's origin.

During the Addams Family Thanksgiving play scene, she dressed as a Native American and refused to share her Thanksgiving meal with the English settlers. Wednesday chastised them for stealing their lands and forcing "her people" into poverty.

"The Gods in my tribe have spoken, they've said, do not trust the Pilgrims."

Wednesday's speech now makes for a Thanksgiving GIF in tribute to Native Americans.

More Humor Coming This Thanksgiving

With Netflix's Wednesday this November, on the 23rd, you can expect more profound quotes and monologues from Jenna Ortega's character. Ricci would star in the show but as a different character from her star-making iconic role.

The actress would play Marilyn Thornhill, a teacher at Nevermore Academy, where Wednesday's parents, Morticia (Catherine Zeta-Jones) and Gomez (Luis Guzman), forced her to study.

The series also features Gwendoline Christie as Larissa Weems, another tutor (perhaps the headmistress) in the Academy.

Millions Of People Are Waiting To Watch

There's no rating yet, but the trailer promises enough sarcasm to tide us over till the next reprisal. Ortega's image as the sociopathic teenager is also impressively spot on, and the teaser featuring her sparring with The Thing was enough to whet everyone's appetites.

The 2:37 min trailer already has 5.2 million views since Netflix uploaded it three weeks ago. That's enough people waiting to experience the Addams Family once more.

