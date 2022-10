Myles Turner has been tied with a trade out of the Indiana Pacers for years now. He was even supposed to be moved before Domantas Sabonis but somehow managed to stay for a little longer.

Ironically, the Pacers seem to value Turner's skill set way too much, yet they don't think of him as an integral part of their future. So, with free agency just some months away, he's a lock to be dealt at some point in the season.