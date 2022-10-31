'Everything Is Going Up Besides Our Pay': Wendy's Customer Is Flabbergasted By Having To Pay $14 For A Combo Meal

Wendy's increasing the cost of its Baconator burger has a TikTok user stressed about buying groceries for homemade meals! Fast Food is supposed to be a cheaper alternative to cooking, but with the rising inflation in the US, it's almost the same value, if not more expensive, than throwing it down at home.

TikTok user @idoitforlaughs, a.k.a. Josh, shared his experience buying his favorite burger meal at Wendy's only to discover it's now more expensive than he remembered.

Scroll to see his reaction.