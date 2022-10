The Tampa Bay Buccaneers look far from the powerhouse they've been for the past couple of years. Maybe it's the transition from Bruce Arians to Todd Bowles, maybe it's the injuries. Maybe it's Tom Brady's performances.

Whatever the case, this team doesn't seem like a contender in the NFC, and there haven't been any signs of improvement as the weeks go by, especially when it comes to their Hall-of-Famer quarterback.