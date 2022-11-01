'Figure Out Your Identity': 'Karen' Verbally Attacks Woman In Public Bathroom After Thinking She's Trans

TikTok stills
TikTok | @creatingjayrose

TikTok
Ashabi Azeez

TikToker Jay, @creatingjayrose, posted clips of the moment she got harassed by a woman who thought she was trans. The woman believed Jay was transgender because of her buzzed short haircut and became agitated as she questioned the TikToker's identity. Jay narrated the embarrassing moment in several videos.

The Latest

'Greatest Hack': Domino's Customer Reveals How To Repeatedly Get Free Pizza

Millie Bobby Brown Teases Possible Return Of This 'Stranger Things' Character

Emma D’Arcy Discusses The 'Genius' Moment That Altered Her Peaceful Stance In 'House Of The Dragon'

Daniel Radcliffe Reveals The Most Grueling Part Of Filming 'Harry Potter'

Joe Rogan Brutally Berated A 'Crazy Lady' In A Debate

Harassed For Using The Bathroom

 Jay's TikTok video began by showing a bathroom stall, and the voice of a woman talking about people's identities could be heard in the background. The video was posted with a write-up:

"I knew she was talking about me so I started recording... Today a woman thought I was trans and harassed me for using the bathroom."

The write-up also stated how Jay had mentally prepared herself for the lady's approach before she exited the bathroom stall. As predicted, when the TikToker stepped out of the bathroom stall, the lady immediately approached her and said: "Stay right there, yeah, figure out your identity in your bedroom. I am pissed right now."

The lady in that bathroom could be heard asking numerous questions which were deliberately ignored and this made her angry. In the end, the matter got to security.

 

TikTok

'I Thought I Was Insane': Worker Discovers The Secret Code Hidden In Walmart Products

By Valeria Cova

What Happened After Security Intervened 

The lady who harassed TikToker user Jay refused to let the matter of her identity slide until security interfered. In the video, Jay could be heard reporting the embarrassing situation to someone off-camera while walking toward the person who was presumably the security guard. 

While the women reported all that has been going on in the bathroom, a man in the background was heard saying Jay was his girlfriend. Jay clarified under a comment that the lady ranting in the bathroom deliberately entered the bathroom to harass her.

'Never Coming Back!': Olive Garden Customer Who Doesn't Drink Claims Waiter Kept Pushing Alcohol On Him

DoorDash Customer Is Flabbergasted After Receiving A Letter From Driver Complaining About Her 37% Tip

More Details About The Harassment 

According to the TikToker, she had to quickly use the bathroom because of the painful cramps she had been experiencing. She and her boyfriend had stopped at a local casino after getting work done on their car so they could use the bathroom, unknown to her that she would get harassed.

Jay explained that her identity had never been questioned ever since she cut her hair. However, the TikToker noted that she knew the lady who had been ranting about trans people was referring to her. She also stated that no one in the bathroom had tried to help her out. 

 

TikTok Users React

After Jay's Video went viral, viewers wanted to know what security did about the situation, and she provided details in a third clip. The TikTok user said she filed a complaint against the lady and she got kicked out of the premises for the day. Jay added that she didn't get any apology from the lady and she did not see her after they were separated.

Read Next

Must Read

Emily Ratajkowski Sizzles In Skimpy Cowgirl Costume

Shania Twain Dazzles Fans In Bejeweled Bra & Cut-Out PVC Dress For Epic Throwback Super Bowl Pic

Liam Neeson Is Back In An Action-Packed Thriller!

'Why Wear Clothes?': Paige Spiranac Makes Controversial Comments About LIV Golf's Dress Code

Emily Ratajkowski Stuns In See-Through Fishnet Dress

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.