'Figure Out Your Identity': 'Karen' Verbally Attacks Woman In Public Bathroom After Thinking She's Trans

Jay's TikTok video began by showing a bathroom stall, and the voice of a woman talking about people's identities could be heard in the background. The video was posted with a write-up:

"I knew she was talking about me so I started recording... Today a woman thought I was trans and harassed me for using the bathroom."

The write-up also stated how Jay had mentally prepared herself for the lady's approach before she exited the bathroom stall. As predicted, when the TikToker stepped out of the bathroom stall, the lady immediately approached her and said: "Stay right there, yeah, figure out your identity in your bedroom. I am pissed right now."

The lady in that bathroom could be heard asking numerous questions which were deliberately ignored and this made her angry. In the end, the matter got to security.