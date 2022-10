Would you split the bill on a date as a woman? As a man, would you ask your date to split the bill?

The age-old question of splitting bills on a first date and subsequent dates would never end and it's sparked a discourse on TikTok. One user shared her story about the first date with a man who asked her to split the bill despite claims that he earned six figures.

Alex LoveLand, a.k.a. @user774045, shared her first-date story with all-too-familiar details. Keep reading to hear them.