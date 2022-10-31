The Real Reason Why Henry Cavill Is Being Replaced By Liam Hemsworth On Netflix's 'The Witcher'

The Witcher premiered in 2019 and has maintained steady growth on television, gaining momentum with every season and a growing fanbase. While fans prepare for the premiere of the show's third season, Netflix has dropped the news that it'll be returning for a fourth season but with a major change in the cast.

Following season 3, Henry Cavill will no longer play Geralt of Rivia, the titular Witcher known as the White Wolf who is famed for fighting monsters in the continent. Instead, he'll be replaced by Actor Liam Hemsworth.

Rocky Starts

Cavill's journey on the show didn’t begin on a sweet note too, as critics felt the then 35-year-old was too young to play a monster hunter in 2018, but he was able to win the fandom over with his perfect interpretation of the role and his love of the books and games.

Fans will sorely miss the actor after the third season wraps up, as it's highly unlikely that he will make a comeback to the set.

The Big News

Following the announcement, Cavill shared a statement through Netflix:

"My journey as Geralt of Rivia has been filled with both monsters and adventures, and alas, I will be laying down my medallion and my swords for season 4."

He informs the fans that Liam Hemsworth will be taking up the mantle of the White Wolf and look forward to Liam's take on the character:

"Liam, good sir, this character has a such wonderful depth to him, enjoy diving in and seeing what you can find."

Hemsworth returned the favor by applauding Cavill:

"Henry, I’ve been a fan of yours for years and was inspired by what you brought to this beloved character, I may have some big boots to fill, but I’m truly excited to be stepping into The Witcher world."

From The Grapevines

While an official reason for Cavill's exit has not been given, fans are speculating that Cavill may have been having a hard time committing to his role on The Witcher and his upcoming project- a return to his role as Superman in the DC Universe, which he recently announced after a cameo appearance on Black Adam.

Another possibility is that the show's trajectory isn't matching Cavill's execution of the character, as former producer Beau DeMayo spilled that some of the show's writers weren’t fans of Andrzej Sapkwoski’s original novels or they actively disliked the books and games.

Moving Forward

The Witcher seasons 1 and 2 are available on Netflix now, while the prequel The Witcher: Blood Origin will come out on December 25, and season 3 will grace our screens in the summer of 2023 when fans will still see Cavill portray Geralt.

As for the video game series, The Witcher 4 is in the works alongside a remake of the original game.

