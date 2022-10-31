The Real Reason Why Henry Cavill Is Being Replaced By Liam Hemsworth On Netflix's 'The Witcher'

The Witcher premiered in 2019 and has maintained steady growth on television, gaining momentum with every season and a growing fanbase. While fans prepare for the premiere of the show's third season, Netflix has dropped the news that it'll be returning for a fourth season but with a major change in the cast.

Following season 3, Henry Cavill will no longer play Geralt of Rivia, the titular Witcher known as the White Wolf who is famed for fighting monsters in the continent. Instead, he'll be replaced by Actor Liam Hemsworth.