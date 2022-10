Her fashion passion is evident from how she dresses, and with the release of her glossier collaboration collection, the singer is now venturing into the world of beauty. The two eventually released Rodrigo's eagerly anticipated debut collection after announcing their cooperation earlier this year.

The beauty company switches from its well-known pink to its distinctive purple on the products and the branding. The collection is housed in a "very-special, very-custom" tiny Beauty Bag in the singer's trademark purple adorned with rainbows, her emblem, and other symbols.

Pisces, an Ultralip inspired by Rodrigo, and a monochrome eyeshadow palette that fans can customize depending on their tastes and skin tones are included in the package. Rodrigo served as the first partner for the cosmetic company when the alliance began in April.