Jordyn Woods Stuns In Bedazzled See-Through Bodysuit

In a gallery of photos, Jordyn opened crouched down and shot against a plain backdrop. The FrstPlace founder was showing off her fit and curvy body while in a sheer and bedazzled jumpsuit, going skintight and adding in layered pearl necklaces. Jordyn also wore a curled wig channeling Diana Ross' hair - she threw both hands out towards the camera while also showcasing a manicure.

Further photos switched to color. Here, The Masked Singer face sizzled in her flesh-colored bodysuit, showing off her toned legs and hints of her booty while also staying classy. She also made sure to include a photo of Diana herself, for comparison purposes. In a caption, Woods wrote: "Why do fools fall in love. Diana Ross part 2."