Jordyn Woods is stunning as she goes sheer and wows fans. The 25-year-old model and former BFF to mogul Kylie Jenner updated her Instagram recently to show off a Halloween look, as she channeled Diana Ross. Jordyn posed as the iconic singer in black-and-white photos, ones quickly gaining likes and also catching the approval of A-Lister supermodel Bella Hadid. Jordyn was also rocking 2022's biggest see-through trend.
Jordyn Woods Stuns In Bedazzled See-Through Bodysuit
The Latest
Stuns As Diana Ross
In a gallery of photos, Jordyn opened crouched down and shot against a plain backdrop. The FrstPlace founder was showing off her fit and curvy body while in a sheer and bedazzled jumpsuit, going skintight and adding in layered pearl necklaces. Jordyn also wore a curled wig channeling Diana Ross' hair - she threw both hands out towards the camera while also showcasing a manicure.
Further photos switched to color. Here, The Masked Singer face sizzled in her flesh-colored bodysuit, showing off her toned legs and hints of her booty while also staying classy. She also made sure to include a photo of Diana herself, for comparison purposes. In a caption, Woods wrote: "Why do fools fall in love. Diana Ross part 2."
Joining Celebs For Halloween 2022
Jordyn now forms a part of the long list of celebrities making headlines for showing off their Halloween 2022 costumes. Model Kendall Jenner has channeled Jessie from Toy Story. Meanwhile, big sister Kim Kardashian has gone for a Mystique look. Actress Rebel Wilson made headlines over the weekend for going full Barbie.
Living Her Best Life After Scandal
In 2019, Jordyn made massive headlines for admitting that she "kissed" Tristan Thompson - at the time, the NBA player was dating Kylie's sister Khloe Kardashian. He is also father to Khloe's daughter True, born in 2018, plus the former couple's son, born this year via a surrogate.
"I was drunk. I was not tipsy, I was drunk. But I was not beyond the point of recollection. I know where I was. But, on the way out [of Tristan's house] he did kiss me. No passion, no nothing. On the way out he just kissed me. It was a kiss on the lips. No tongue kiss, no making out. Nothing. I don't think he's wrong either, because I allowed myself to be in this position," Woods stated of the moment.
Moving Past It
While Jordyn was kicked out of the KarJenner circle amid the scandal, she has since become a celebrity in her own right. For more, give her Instagram a follow.