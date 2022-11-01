It's Halloween O'clock and Lori Harvey is ever-prepared! The fashion model made Halloween more than just costumes as she recreated a whole music video. The 25-year-old adoptive daughter of comedian Steve Harvey turned up the heat for Halloween as she dressed up as music icon Beyonce from her 2005 music video Check On It. Here is a look at her costume update.
Lori Harvey Channels Beyonce With Sexy Latex Outfit
Lori Channelled Beyonce In All Her Glory
Lori, a successful model and the founder of SKN by LH, took Instagram by storm as she posted her version of Beyonce's Check On It video. Lori looked like Beyonce did, wearing a latex pink two-piece outfit she wore in a part of her video. The model recreated the entire look by rocking the same bread hairstyle, shades, and earrings as Beyonce.
She also did her version of the Grammy-winning singer's pink suit outfit which was styled with blown-out curls and pink earrings. Lori assumed Beyonce's sassy onscreen attitude as she donned the musician's outfits making her appearance more appealing. The costume received several accolades from viewers.
On Another Classic
Halloween this year introduced fans to another Beyonce as Lori posted images of herself looking like the musician in bleached fringe and a dark dress. The model's version of Beyonce's 2003 Me Myself and I featured her wearing an off-shoulder black dress with long sleeves and a hairstyle and makes up that gave her Beyonce's mesmerizing look.
The 25-year-old posted several photos of herself posing like the Grammy award winner did in the same outfit. She also copied the Me Myself and I video background. Lari acknowledged Beyonce by posting photos of the star in the same outfit and a short clip from her music video. She also wrote: "I do not own right to this music"
Will There Be A Miss Halloween Outfit?
Lori undoubtedly took the spotlight for this year's Halloween. The young model got many fans' attention as she stepped out in a red outfit that showed off her tout abs. Lori stepped out for a star-studded party looking like an amazon warrior in a red tank top and matching mini skirt.
She wore thigh-high black leather boots and a dagger slipped on one side.
Lori spiced up her warrior-princess look with her black bod hairstyle, gold accessories, and shimmering sash. She stepped out for the evening gathering alongside Hailey Bieber, who wore a pink gossamer gown with a grown of rose.
Stepping Out In Style
Vas Morgan and Hollywood socialite Michael Braun's annual Halloween party was celebrity packed with amazing costumes. The event held at West was heated up this year by Lori in her body-flattering red outfit and Stassie Karanikolaou, 25, who dressed up as Jane Fonda's space traveler Barbarella.
Hailey Bieber also made the night remarkable as she stepped out looking like a banquet of pink roses. The Rhode Skin founder's look was inspired by the YSL runway show of 1999.