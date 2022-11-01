Lori Harvey Channels Beyonce With Sexy Latex Outfit

Lori, a successful model and the founder of SKN by LH, took Instagram by storm as she posted her version of Beyonce's Check On It video. Lori looked like Beyonce did, wearing a latex pink two-piece outfit she wore in a part of her video. The model recreated the entire look by rocking the same bread hairstyle, shades, and earrings as Beyonce.

She also did her version of the Grammy-winning singer's pink suit outfit which was styled with blown-out curls and pink earrings. Lori assumed Beyonce's sassy onscreen attitude as she donned the musician's outfits making her appearance more appealing. The costume received several accolades from viewers.