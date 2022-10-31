Sofia Vergara Looks Back At Her Most Scandalous Halloween Costumes

Sofia is releasing her Christmas collection just in time for the season, and based on the sneak preview video she shared, we are in for one fantastic collection reveal. In the jaw-dropping clip, we witness someone toss a fiery red jumpsuit to a beaming Sofia Vergara, who is then seen dancing in it and relaxing on a chaise longue (curled up with a leopard blanket!) She later poses for the camera while wearing a one-shoulder jumpsuit, flashing the camera with her sexiest and most seductive smolder. We can't wait to see what the entrepreneur has been up to lately.

The color red was made for Sofia, no doubt!