Sofia Vergara Looks Back At Her Most Scandalous Halloween Costumes

Close-up picture of sofia Vergara
We all know Sofia Vergara enjoys a good throwback, and while it has been a while since she wowed her fans with a classic throwback, this time, she isn't just posting some old pictures of herself; rather, she is teaching us how to do Halloween, as these carousels further demonstrate. America's Got Talent judge, 50, shared some of her best outfits from the past, dating back to her youth, on Instagram a few days before the spooky holiday.

I wish I still had these outfits for Halloween 👻 #tbt

A Classical Halloween Throwback

Sofia Vergara At AGT Red Carpet
According to each slide, Vergara was wearing a variety of costumes. One thing all of her Halloween costumes had in common was full slay! Vergara is dressed as her character, Blanca, on slide one from the 2004 comedy movie Soul Plane. Vergara also alluded to a previous episode of Modern Family in which one of her characters, among many others, dressed as Marilyn Monroe in a pink strapless dress and a curly blonde wig.

Sneak Peek Of Holiday Collection

Sofia Vergara at Emmys Award
Sofia is releasing her Christmas collection just in time for the season, and based on the sneak preview video she shared, we are in for one fantastic collection reveal. In the jaw-dropping clip, we witness someone toss a fiery red jumpsuit to a beaming Sofia Vergara, who is then seen dancing in it and relaxing on a chaise longue (curled up with a leopard blanket!) She later poses for the camera while wearing a one-shoulder jumpsuit, flashing the camera with her sexiest and most seductive smolder. We can't wait to see what the entrepreneur has been up to lately.

The color red was made for Sofia, no doubt!

Sofia Has Dealt With Self Confidence Issues Too

Sofia Vergara in a sequin dress
A nonprofit organization that helps women escape poverty, the Seven Bar Foundation, receives ten percent of the net sales from Vergara's subscription-based underwear business, EBY, which she started in 2017.

If you were under the impression that the actress had it all together, she once experienced confidence issues. Despite this, she found ways to make herself feel gorgeous, as she previously admitted in an interview with Instyle. From there, she branched out to the popular Walmart brand and dropped hints about her newest designs, including the 2022 Holiday collection we are itching to see.

“What’s most important is how you feel on the inside. And I feel beautiful when I’m with my husband and my family and friends. Don’t get me wrong: I can assure you, during those moments, I’ll have some makeup on—and probably high heels.”

Halloween Art Work For Sofia

Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello at an event
This Halloween gift he gave his wife, Joe Manganiello, Sofia's husband, is giving us all the feelings, and we think it's the most thoughtful present ever!

The 45-year-old actor posted some custom artwork on Instagram and claimed it was a present for his wife, Sofia Vergara. Manganiello and Vergara are depicted in the artwork created by Netflix animator and artist Abigail Larson in a passionate hug. The two are in the middle of some eerie woods with a full moon in the background. Vergara is dressed in a long white gown, and Manganiello has no shirt. Their lovable Chihuahua, Bubbles, is seated in the upper right corner of the picture.

