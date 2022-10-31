Paige Spiranac is turning heads as she flaunts her curves in a very skimpy look. The Colorado-born golfing star continues to make headlines despite officially being retired, and a recent post on her Instagram has been gaining attention. Posting to shout out The World Series, Paige sizzled as she modeled a tiny shorts and cropped shirt look, also going a little cheeky with her body language. The weekend share has now gained over 170,000 likes.
Paige Spiranac Causes A Stir In A Skimpy Uniform For The World Series
The Latest
Sizzles In Tiny Outfit
Posting for her 3.6 million followers, Paige posed from her bedroom in a very eye-popping two-piece. The blonde opted for high-waisted and red-belted shorts in white and black stripes, also pairing them with a matching and low-cut crop top flashing a black lacy bra. The OG Insta-Golf Girl sent out a massive smile while also flaunting her toned abs, with further photos showing her striking poses at different angles.
Paige also wore a full face of makeup complete with blush and a sexy red lip, this as she rocked her bombshell blonde locks down.
World Series Time
Posting jointly with Points Bet USA, Paige wrote: "World Series starts tonight!⚾️ Who do you have winning? The Astros or Phillies?" Paige also made fans sweat shortly before her share, as she shared her Halloween 2022 outfit. Here, the stunner posed in a very high-cut green bodysuit while rocking a red beret and matching gloves. Showing off her killer legs, Paige wrote:
"For the @swaggolfco Halloween Costume Contest I’ve dressed as Cammy from Street Fighter🎃 I love their Street Fighter series so this was a no brainer😏Head over to @swaggolfco to see how to enter their Halloween Costume Contest! Lots of prizes on the line💀."
Sexiest Woman Alive
2022 has been a major year for Paige, who now tops Maxim's list of hottest women on the planet. Earlier this year, the iconic magazine crowned Spiranac Sexiest Woman Alive, a status last year won by artist Teyana Taylor.
Giving Thanks Amid Win
Posting to mark her achievement, Paige told fans that she was "honored." She added:
"To me being sexy is about confidence and feeling comfortable in your own skin. I’ve always tried to stay true to myself though out my unconventional path and now I’m so proud to be following so many amazing women who carried the title in years before me."
Paige has also made headlines this fall for releasing her own towel merch. For more, give her Instagram a follow.