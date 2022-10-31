Heidi Klum Flaunts Major Cleavage In Orange Jumpsuit

Heidi Klum
Getty | Jacopo Raule

Entertainment
Geri Green

Heidi Klum is sizzling as she shows off her curves in a plunging and bright-colored jumpsuit. The 49-year-old supermodel and reality judge is fresh from an Instagram post showcasing her style, and it's been making headlines. Heidi posted ahead of the weekend and in a figure-hugging look from Italian designer Moschino, also going low-key as she filmed herself walking outdoors and in selfie mode. Heidi was, of course, trotting around the set of America's Got Talent, a show she judges on.

The Latest

This Hilarious Ben Stiller Movie Might Be Getting A Sequel

Priyanka Chopra Flaunts Her Curves In Tight Dress

Anne Hathaway Stuns In Nothing But A Leather Jacket And Thigh High Boots

Kim Kardashian, Tyra Banks, And Heidi Klum Pose In SKIMS Underwear

Gabrielle Union Stuns In See-Through Dress For 50th Birthday

Stunning In A Plunging Jumpsuit

Heidi Klum
Getty | Jacopo Raule

All smiles, the mom of four looked incredible as she smiled into the camera while enjoying a casual walk. Heidi had gone sleeveless in a bright orange and chic jumpsuit, also peeping a hot pink bra beneath. The Project Runway alum also wore her signature blonde locks down and poker-straight as she rocked bangs and a full face of makeup complete with a nude lip.

Flashing her pearly whites and adding in girly heart filters, Heidi dropped only a red heart emoji for her caption. Over 30,000 fans left likes. Socialite Paris Hilton also left one.

Entertainment

Watch Carmen Electra Looking Smoking Hot In A Thongkini

By Geri Green

Stuns In Underwear Campaign

Heidi Klum
Getty | Steve Granitz

While singer Jennifer Lopez recently shouted out lingerie brand Intimissi on Instagram, Heidi has gone further and is now fronting the company. Posting jointly with 18-year-old daughter Leni recently, Heidi flaunted her killer body in underwear, writing:

"Together with @intimissimiofficial we celebrate women; the love and support between a mother and her daughter; and how confident, beautiful and happy lingerie can make you feel. Check out our favorite styles online and in all Intimissimi stores and explore “the art of Italian lingerie.”

While the display received backlash from some, fans largely seemed to appreciate the mom-and-daughter display.

Eminem's Daughter Stuns In See-Through Chainmail Top

Scarlett Johansson Shows Major Cleavage In Bustier

Work Hard, Play Hard

Heidi Klum
Getty | Mark Sagliocco

Heidi is known for her sense of fun, but she plays hardball with her career. Saying that she's been grinding since she was 18, the star told The Guardian that in 1992, she won a competition, and signed a contract that served as her ticket out of her little German village, allowing her to travel to London, Paris, and Milan.

"Some models are catapulted into the big time; I climbed up from the bottom with hard work," she said, adding that she didn't go out partying like "some models."

Celebrity Following

Heidi Klum
Getty | Daniele Venturelli

Heidi recently celebrated hitting 10 million Instagram followers, although her fanbase appears to have dropped back down to 9.9 million. She's followed by stars including Jessica Simpson, Christina Aguilera, Gwen Stefani, and Reese Witherspoon.

Read Next

Must Read

Danica Patrick Stuns In Low-Cut Top As She Opens Up About Her Implants

UFC's Paige VanZant Shows Off Killer Body In Halloween-Themed Bikini

Danica Patrick Looks Amazing In A Mini Cut-Out Dress

Shania Twain Dazzles Fans In Bejeweled Bra & Cut-Out PVC Dress For Epic Throwback Super Bowl Pic

WWE Hall Of Famer Lita Stuns In See-Through Top

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.