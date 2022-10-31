Heidi Klum is sizzling as she shows off her curves in a plunging and bright-colored jumpsuit. The 49-year-old supermodel and reality judge is fresh from an Instagram post showcasing her style, and it's been making headlines. Heidi posted ahead of the weekend and in a figure-hugging look from Italian designer Moschino, also going low-key as she filmed herself walking outdoors and in selfie mode. Heidi was, of course, trotting around the set of America's Got Talent, a show she judges on.
Heidi Klum Flaunts Major Cleavage In Orange Jumpsuit
Stunning In A Plunging Jumpsuit
All smiles, the mom of four looked incredible as she smiled into the camera while enjoying a casual walk. Heidi had gone sleeveless in a bright orange and chic jumpsuit, also peeping a hot pink bra beneath. The Project Runway alum also wore her signature blonde locks down and poker-straight as she rocked bangs and a full face of makeup complete with a nude lip.
Flashing her pearly whites and adding in girly heart filters, Heidi dropped only a red heart emoji for her caption. Over 30,000 fans left likes. Socialite Paris Hilton also left one.
Stuns In Underwear Campaign
While singer Jennifer Lopez recently shouted out lingerie brand Intimissi on Instagram, Heidi has gone further and is now fronting the company. Posting jointly with 18-year-old daughter Leni recently, Heidi flaunted her killer body in underwear, writing:
"Together with @intimissimiofficial we celebrate women; the love and support between a mother and her daughter; and how confident, beautiful and happy lingerie can make you feel. Check out our favorite styles online and in all Intimissimi stores and explore “the art of Italian lingerie.”
While the display received backlash from some, fans largely seemed to appreciate the mom-and-daughter display.
Work Hard, Play Hard
Heidi is known for her sense of fun, but she plays hardball with her career. Saying that she's been grinding since she was 18, the star told The Guardian that in 1992, she won a competition, and signed a contract that served as her ticket out of her little German village, allowing her to travel to London, Paris, and Milan.
"Some models are catapulted into the big time; I climbed up from the bottom with hard work," she said, adding that she didn't go out partying like "some models."
Celebrity Following
Heidi recently celebrated hitting 10 million Instagram followers, although her fanbase appears to have dropped back down to 9.9 million. She's followed by stars including Jessica Simpson, Christina Aguilera, Gwen Stefani, and Reese Witherspoon.