Gabrielle Union Stuns In See-Through Dress For 50th Birthday

Union took to her Instagram to flaunt her gorgeous birthday look. In the video, the actress modeled a see-through black and gold dress. The upper part and lower edge of the strapless dress were black. The other part featured a gold section which was paired with black underwear and revealed her toned abs.

The dress featured a thigh-high slit which displayed the Sleepless actress' long legs. Union paired the outfit with black strappy heels and a pair of gold hoop earrings. A lot of celebrities were quick to comment and celebrate her milestone birthday. Dwyane Wade, her husband, commented with a fire emoji. A slew of well-wishes also streamed in from different celebrities like Kerry Washington, Tia Mowry, and Vanessa Bryant. While Washington shared some fire and red heart emojis, Mowry and Bryant both shared birthday messages. Star actress Viola Davis gushed over the birthday girl, while Beyonce's mom, Tina Lawson thought union looked "30."