Emily Ratajkowski has put on a very cheeky display while ushering in Halloween 2022. The supermodel, 31, was all street walk energy as she posted a video to her Instagram over the weekend, and it was a figure show as she brought out her long legs and her peachy backside. Emily went for a chaps look as she also sent out cowgirl vibes, making it a brazen display - she posted to both her TikTok and her Instagram to honor October 31.
Emily Ratajkowski Sizzles In Skimpy Cowgirl Costume
All Cheek For Halloween 2022
Emily wore all-black. The Inamorata founder, often seen in pieces from her 2017-founded brand, opted for a cropped and black long-sleeved top that flaunted her washboard abs. She added in low-slung and very tiny black chaps that were belted, with a rearview confirming she was wearing a thong. The mom of one also wore fringed and black thigh boots, with a black shoulder bag and hat completing the head-turning outfit.
Of course, Emily did choose a high-end brand. Her bag was from luxury Spanish designer Balenciaga. In a caption for a video also featuring a gal pal in costume, Emily wrote: "Hardcore girls! @babsjeanne as @badbunnypr."
Celebs Go All-Out This Year
Halloween is just around the corner, and celebrities have already been showcasing their looks. Model Hailey Bieber has worn all flowers to honor YSL, mogul Kim Kardashian has donned latex as Mystique, and supermodel Kendall Jenner has channeled Jessie from Toy Story. Emily is known for being a runway regular like Hailey and Kendall - she's also increasingly known for her mogul status as she runs her Inamorata swim and clothing line.
Says Swimming Is 'Fun'
Speaking of her California upbringing to Elle and while discussing Inamorata, Emily said that swimming has "always been fun" and revealed that she was the girl who always collected a ton of bathing suits, without sticking to one go-to swimwear company or underwear company. Emily was born in the U.K. but raised on the West Coast.
Knows What She Wants
The Versace ambassador continued: "I don't want it to be a brand where you're like 'Oh, wow. I got this one thing, and then they never made it again.' I want it to be the kind of thing where girls are like, 'Oh, yeah. Inamorata, perfect. I can get that comfy cotton set.' You know?"
Also offering swimwear is fellow model Candice Swanepoel.