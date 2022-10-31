Jennifer Lopez is looking flawless as ever as she stuns in sheer and white lingerie. The Dinero singer and actress made it a self-care weekend as she also slipped into something skimpy - of course, the style icon was also embracing the sheer clothing trend. JLo updated her Instagram while lounging around in her see-through underwear, also showing off her age-defying looks and her gym-honed figure. She's gained over 2 million likes.
Jennifer Lopez Stuns In See-Through Lacey Lingerie
Stuns In Sheer Underwear
Going sultry and also opting out of provocation, Lopez posed sitting casually from a bed with a muted accent headboard, also backed by white pillows. The American Idol judge flaunted her toned legs and her cleavage as she wore a low-cut and plunging white negligee with a bra feel, here going both sheer and lacy and wearing a silky white robe over it. JLo added in a warm makeup glow as she showed off her high cheekbones, also flaunting her plump pout via a dark nude lip.
Further images showed the wife to Ben Affleck snapped closer up. The post came with a mention of the lingerie brand Intimissi, one also fronted by model Heidi Klum in 2022.
All About Self-Care
In a caption, Lopez told fans: "This is me," adding a #SelfCare and #HappyWeekend. While JLo is regarded as a fitness icon and can make headlines for her abs alone, she's equally an OG in the curve department - this, long before mogul Kim Kardashian's curvy look became popular.
Opening Up On Curves
In 2018, JLo opened up on her shape, stating that her curves never bothered her and that she learned to accept herself as she is, especially as she grew up around people who looked like her and she found them all to be beautiful.
She added: "My mom and my grandmother were the ones who drilled into me, ‘This is how we are, and this is what’s beautiful. Being curvy or not being 6-feet tall was never a bad thing; it was actually something that was celebrated. And so, later on, when I brought that in front of the world, I wasn’t really trying to send a message. I was just being myself.”
Running Her Empire
Much like 42-year-old Kim, Jennifer is now running a skincare brand, via her JLo Beauty company. The brand now offers body-firming creams - Lopez also retails fragrances, plus footwear.