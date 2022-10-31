Jennifer Lopez Stuns In See-Through Lacey Lingerie

In 2018, JLo opened up on her shape, stating that her curves never bothered her and that she learned to accept herself as she is, especially as she grew up around people who looked like her and she found them all to be beautiful.

She added: "My mom and my grandmother were the ones who drilled into me, ‘This is how we are, and this is what’s beautiful. Being curvy or not being 6-feet tall was never a bad thing; it was actually something that was celebrated. And so, later on, when I brought that in front of the world, I wasn’t really trying to send a message. I was just being myself.”