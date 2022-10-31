Megan Fox Causes A Stir In Controversial Racy Bondage Outfit

Megan shared the photos on Sunday, kicking off the carousel with an image of herself kneeling down as her priest-costume-clad fiance placed a Communion wafer in her mouth. She also included a video of the moment, wherein the camera panned over to capture her sizzling behind.

"On Sundays we take communion," she wrote in the caption, adding some prayer hands and rosary beads emoji.

The post didn't sit well with followers, who took to the comments in droves to criticize it as "humiliating and degrading."

"Unacceptable. No one should ever mock someone else's religion," said one infuriated user.

"Notice how Christianity is the only religion that is openly mocked and people find it comical?? Hmm," chimed in a second person.

"What happened to cultural appropriation? Why is it wrong to dress up as an Indian but okay to mock the Catholic faith," wrote a third fan.

"It's absolutely abhorrent and offensive and I'm so sick of the double standards," read a fourth message.

