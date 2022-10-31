Megan Fox Causes A Stir In Controversial Racy Bondage Outfit

Megan Fox and her fiance Machine Gun Kelly are causing a stir at every turn. Just one day after scandalizing fans with a cocaine video from a Halloween party in Beverly Hills, where the couple went dressed as Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee, the Good Mourning co-stars enraged Christians on Instagram with their controversial costumes for Vas Morgan's Party in West Hollywood.
Sharing a six-part slideshow of their look, a scantily-clad Megan sparked fury as she seductively got down on her knees to receive Communion from MGK, who wore a Catholic priest's robe.
Scroll down for the post and the fan reactions!