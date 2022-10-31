Megan Fox Causes A Stir In Controversial Racy Bondage Outfit

Megan Fox close up
Getty | Jerritt Clark

Alexandra Lozovschi

Megan Fox and her fiance Machine Gun Kelly are causing a stir at every turn. Just one day after scandalizing fans with a cocaine video from a Halloween party in Beverly Hills, where the couple went dressed as Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee, the Good Mourning co-stars enraged Christians on Instagram with their controversial costumes for Vas Morgan's Party in West Hollywood.

Sharing a six-part slideshow of their look, a scantily-clad Megan sparked fury as she seductively got down on her knees to receive Communion from MGK, who wore a Catholic priest's robe.

Scroll down for the post and the fan reactions!

Pushing The Boundaries In Bondage-Style Lingerie

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox at the after party for his Madison Square Garden show on June 2.
Getty | Gotham

For the party on Saturday, the Jennifer's Body star flashed her curves in PVC black lingerie from Agent Provocateur, complete with a dog collar and chain leash. She wore a racy top with a cleavage window and a minuscule thong that left little to the imagination. Her costume included black velvet robes, fishnets, and thigh-high PVC boots, as well as a white-haired wig that added a spooky vibe.

Meanwhile, MGK, whose real name is Colson Baker, was dressed in a red-and-black priest's outfit decorated with embroidered crosses. He had a red cross drawn on his cheek and sported a cross-pendant choker.

See the photos below and read some of the comments from furious fans.

Backlash From Fans

Megan Fox in pink minidress holding hands with MGK
Getty | Jackson Lee

Megan shared the photos on Sunday, kicking off the carousel with an image of herself kneeling down as her priest-costume-clad fiance placed a Communion wafer in her mouth. She also included a video of the moment, wherein the camera panned over to capture her sizzling behind.

"On Sundays we take communion," she wrote in the caption, adding some prayer hands and rosary beads emoji.

The post didn't sit well with followers, who took to the comments in droves to criticize it as "humiliating and degrading."

"Unacceptable. No one should ever mock someone else's religion," said one infuriated user.

"Notice how Christianity is the only religion that is openly mocked and people find it comical?? Hmm," chimed in a second person.

"What happened to cultural appropriation? Why is it wrong to dress up as an Indian but okay to mock the Catholic faith," wrote a third fan.

"It's absolutely abhorrent and offensive and I'm so sick of the double standards," read a fourth message.

Read more below.

The Cocaine Video

Megan Fox in read dress
Getty | Gotham

This comes one day after MGK got chastized for snorting cocaine off of his fiancee's chest in an Instagram video from the Casamigos Halloween Party. For the star-studded affair on October 28, the couple recreated the iconic Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee moment from the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino grand opening party in Las Vegas. While their costumes were spot-on, it was the controversial clip at the end that sparked the most reactions, as fans banded together to berate the rock star for his "disgusting and disrespectful" gesture and for "promoting hard drugs."

The Choking Incident

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly at the 2022 TIME100 Next event.
Getty | THE HAPA BLONDE

Megan and MGK have no shortage of edgy and cringy moments on social media. Last week, the 36-year-old filmed a selfie video with her husband-to-be ahead in which he attempted to choke her on camera. The post was meant to show off the stunning high-slit gold gown she wore at the 2022 TIME100 Next event, where it was MGK's turn to get swathed in PVC. Scroll through the embed below to watch the clip.

Megan and MGK have shocked fans at every turn with their hot-and-heavy romance ever since they first started dating in the spring of 2020. This is just the latest in the saga that culminated with a thorned engagement ring in January which famously hurts "if she tries to take it off" because "love is pain," according to MGK.

For those calling out BDSM, Megan actually confirmed they are in a consensual BDSM relationship in an April interview with Glamour.

