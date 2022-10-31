Hailey Bieber Stuns In Nothing But Flowers

Honoring French model Laetitia Casta, who walked the YSL runway in the look back in the late 1990s, Hailey posed looking stunning as she showed off her model figure while only protected by roses. The Rhode skincare founder showed off her toned abs and slim arms while in the garden-feel look - pink roses and leaves adorned the star as she added in a ruffly and sheer pink skirt while also rocking a matching flower crown.

Hailey wore warming and rosy-pink makeup via blush, also sporting a pink lip that flaunted her plump pout. "Happy Halloween," she wrote, adding the YSL haute couture 1999 was the "inspo." Fans have left over 1.7 million likes.

Hailey also shared selfies of her look, with Kylie Jenner's photographer, Amber Asaly tagged. Amber did reply, saying: "Beyond beautiful."