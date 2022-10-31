Hailey Bieber is looking drop-dead gorgeous as she flaunts her figure in a skimpy and floral look. The supermodel and wife to Justin Bieber is fresh from updating her Instagram with a gorgeous shoot, one showing plenty of skin but also remaining tasteful. Hailey posted over the weekend wearing a bra and briefs made of flowers, as she ditched the scary or cosplay concept for Halloween 2022. Hailey's look was also an homage to YSL's 1999 Fashion Show - the model fronts the luxury French designer.
Hailey Bieber Stuns In Nothing But Flowers
The Latest
Stunning In Flowers For Halloween
Honoring French model Laetitia Casta, who walked the YSL runway in the look back in the late 1990s, Hailey posed looking stunning as she showed off her model figure while only protected by roses. The Rhode skincare founder showed off her toned abs and slim arms while in the garden-feel look - pink roses and leaves adorned the star as she added in a ruffly and sheer pink skirt while also rocking a matching flower crown.
Hailey wore warming and rosy-pink makeup via blush, also sporting a pink lip that flaunted her plump pout. "Happy Halloween," she wrote, adding the YSL haute couture 1999 was the "inspo." Fans have left over 1.7 million likes.
Hailey also shared selfies of her look, with Kylie Jenner's photographer, Amber Asaly tagged. Amber did reply, saying: "Beyond beautiful."
Joining Celebs For Halloween
Halloween 2022 isn't here yet, but the celeb crowd has already come out in full force. Model Kendall Jenner has channeled Jessie from Toy Story, while mogul Kim Kardashian has gone full Mystique in latex. Hailey and the SKIMS mogul might be friends via sister Kendall Jenner, but they're also competitors - both launched skincare brands this summer. Hailey's Rhode company went live in June.
Launching Rhode Skincare Brand
Hailey's range comes affordable, with nothing costing over $30. It's also brought out a massive effort on Hailey's part.
"If there was something that was even the teeniest bit off, I wasn't going to approve it because I don't want to bullsh*t with this brand," she told Allure. "I don't want to cut corners. I want amazing formulas. I want to give people amazing products."
Looking To Expand
Hailey also revealed possible expansion plans, adding that she'd eventually love to expand her products to include sun care, body care, and, once pregnant, a belly balm. Fans are likely eagerly awaiting that baby with her husband Justin.