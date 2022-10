While Kendall looked stunning in her sexy cowgirl costume, many were appalled by her "distasteful" choice of ensemble. Jessie the Yodeling Cowgirl from Toy Story 2 is popular among many kids, especially young girls.

Many took offense and thought that sexualizing a character meant for kids is completely repulsive. A large number of disappointed followers took to the comment section to express their anger.

"This is ridiculous. It's Halloween, and you're just sexualizing a child's character," someone commented on the post.

"So much perversion. What’s with the Kardashians having to show their butts to the world continuously? Seriously so perverted," another one said.

"Ruined my childhood," an angry fan of the movie franchise wrote.