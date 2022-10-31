Carrie Underwood Sets The Stage On Fire In Daisy Duke Shorts

Carrie Underwood is flaunting her world-famous legs in another killer look. The 39-year-old country singer put her sensational pins on show while performing in Grand Forks, North Dakota recently, and it was a major fringe feel as Carrie also wore tiny Daisy Dukes. The Cry Pretty hitmaker sizzled in Instagram photos shared with her 11.9 million followers last weekend. She also rocked a head-to-toe glitter look while enjoying a glass of wine on stage. Check it out, plus more from Carrie below.

Stuns In Leggy Stage Look

Carrie Underwood
Getty | Terry Wyatt

In a large gallery, the CALIA founder opened smiling and in a silver tassel minidress paired with a long open trench coat and tiny silver booties. She wore a statement hat while holding her drink, also driving fans to swipe.

In the next image, the blonde channeled a grunge edge, leaning back as she rocked a standing mic and flaunted her legs in tiny black and chain-accent Daisy Dukes, plus a tight black leather biker jacket. Sending out rocker energy, the mom of two also wore her blonde locks down and wavy, as she closed her eyes and delivered her vocals. Further images brought out different outfits, including a red tank and jeans look.

It's All 'Howdy'

Carrie Underwood
Getty | ANGELA WEISS

The photos, coming as part of the star's Denim & Rhinestones tour, came captioned:

"Howdy! 😝 Another great show last night…another amazing crowd! Thanks, Grand Forks, for bringing the heat! 🔥 You guys were so much fun! Until we meet again… 🤠." Carrie released her Denim & Rhinestones album earlier this year. Her post has now topped 44,000 likes.

Big 2022 Tour

Carrie Underwood
Getty | Dave Pedley

Carrie launched her tour on October 15. The singer revealed to Music Row that she aims to ensure that her every tour brings a "new and unique experience" for all of her fans.

“We’re always looking at different ways to perform the hits that everyone knows and loves and, of course, it’s fun to get to bring the new music to life on stage. The challenge is always figuring out how much we can fit into a show and we like to get creative with different ways to represent as many songs as we can, even if we aren’t able to perform entire versions of every one.”

Running Her Empires

Carrie Underwood
Getty | Terry Wyatt

The singer continues her music career alongside her businesswoman one: she runs her CALIA clothing line alongside her Fit52 workout app, launched in 2020. For more from Carrie, give her Instagram a follow.

