Kim Kardashian Channels Mystique In Sexy Skintight Latex Bodysuit

Kim has spoken out about an inner dilemma - namely, finding her new fashion identity after years of being styled by her former husband Kanye West. She addressed this in the context of her 2022 Met Gala dress - this year, she wore a gown once donned by bombshell Marilyn Monroe.

"I trust myself in the sense of, I know what looks good, and I know what makes me feel really uncomfortable. But, every once in a while, someone will be like, 'Trust me. This looks good.' Sometimes it does, and sometimes it doesn’t, and you just have to roll with it. It’s not that serious. I care a lot, but I also can’t let it consume me. Sometimes there’s bad angles, bad lighting. You can’t control it all," she told Interview Mag.