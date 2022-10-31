Along with being a super-talented actress, Margot Robbie definitely has some serious dance moves, and fans will get to see her in her element in an upcoming flick. The talented actress showed off some of it while rocking a sexy plunging dress in a clip from her upcoming movie.
Margot Robbie Shows Off Her Dance Moves In A Sexy Plunging Dress
Robbie In A Teaser From Her Upcoming Film
Robbie brought all of her sexy dance moves to play in her upcoming film. The 32-year-old movie star showed off her dance moves while wearing a sexy red dress in a teaser from Babylon. She channeled her inner siren in a red dress with a plunging neckline featuring red underpants.
The halter dress put her bare back on full display as he danced away in ecstasy. She paired the stunning dress with black-heeled boots. Her blonde hair was styled in coppery red curls. In an official post on the movie's verified Instagram page, the Award-winning actress could be seen as the focus of all as she danced among a crowd.
Other Recent Projects Robbie Has Starred In
Another photo from the set of Babylon shows Robbie in a state of ecstasy with one hand flung over her head and the other in front of her plunging dress. Robbie stars in the upcoming film as Nellie LaRoy, a young woman making her way through Hollywood in the early days.
Babylon is not the only movie this year in which Robbie stars as a young woman in the 1930s.
She also starred in the David O. Russell film Amsterdam alongside co-stars Christian Bale, and John David Washington. The film, although highly anticipated, was not a favorite among the critics. Robbie will also be starring in the upcoming fantasy film Barbie as well as the upcoming science fiction film AsteroidCity.
What To Know About 'Babylon'
Babylon is directed by award-winning filmmaker Damien Chazelle. The movie was previously announced to have a limited release on December 25 and a wide release on January 7. However, on October 18, the limited release was canceled for a wide release which is set for December 23. Before the COVID-19 pandemic, the film was initially slated for a limited release on December 25, 2021, and a wide release on January 7, 2022.
The first official trailer for Babylon was released on September 12, 2022, one day after premiering at an event at the Toronto International Film Festival. Judging by the trailer, the film promises to be a wild ride for all characters in the film.
More On 'Babylon'
The movie trailer focuses on Margot Robbie and Diego Calva who plays a young Mexican-American trying to break into the film industry while facing racial segregation. Babylon is set in the 1920s during the early days of Hollywood and will be featuring a mix of real and fictional characters.
The film shows the journey of an ensemble of characters in show business as well as their struggles and successes. Alongside Robbie and Calva, the upcoming film stars Brad Pitt, Jean Smart, Lukas Haas, Tobey Maguire, Max Minghella, Olivia Wilde, and others.