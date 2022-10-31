Margot Robbie Shows Off Her Dance Moves In A Sexy Plunging Dress

Robbie brought all of her sexy dance moves to play in her upcoming film. The 32-year-old movie star showed off her dance moves while wearing a sexy red dress in a teaser from Babylon. She channeled her inner siren in a red dress with a plunging neckline featuring red underpants.

The halter dress put her bare back on full display as he danced away in ecstasy. She paired the stunning dress with black-heeled boots. Her blonde hair was styled in coppery red curls. In an official post on the movie's verified Instagram page, the Award-winning actress could be seen as the focus of all as she danced among a crowd.