Noah Cyrus is stunning in a slinky slip dress as she continues to delight live crowds. The 22-year-old singer and sister to pop star Miley Cyrus is fast-rising following her 2021 Grammy nomination, and her Instagram followers are loving what she's just posted. Noah flaunted her sensational figure in a gorgeous dress while posting on Sunday night, and she even made a mention of it nearly being Halloween. Fans have left the July singer over 39,000 likes since the post went live. Check it out, plus more on Noah below.
Noah Cyrus Steals The Show In A Slinky Slip Dress
The Latest
Stuns In Gorgeous Dress On Stage
Posing amid dramatic red mood lighting and with a mic in her hand, Noah showed off her slim waist and curves while in a ruched and figure-hugging light dress. Going strappy, the daughter to Billy Ray Cyrus sizzled while rocking her dark locks down near her waist, also showing off a manicure and her arm tattoos.
The gallery also featured other looks, with one shot showing the hitmaker in a glittery and cross-embellished black dress that was partly sheer. Color images then returned to show off the silly cream dress, with video footage of Noah also included.
Only Four Gigs Left
Taking to her caption, Noah told fans: "From the chicago , kansas city , and minneapolis shows ❦ can’t believe there’s only 4 left , i never want this tour to end .. all hallows’ eve tomorrow in denver .. see you there 🕯🩸."
Heart emoji quickly came in from mom Tish Cyrus.
High-Profile Invites
Noah has been attending high-profile events this fall. Earlier this month, she posted with a killer bodysuit look, writing: "New york evening with the @recordingacademy @grammymuseum thank you all so much for having me … resuming The Hardest Part tour tonight at Brooklyn Steel .. see u soon 🪐✨🌙."
The I Got So High That I Saw Jesus singer has also been opening up on life - it's been a while since Noah confessed to struggling about growing up in sister Miley's shadow, although she has truly come into her own and is now a celebrity in her own right.
Opening Up On Addiction
Noah is known for being a mental health warrior - her lyrics cover her battles against depression and anxiety, and she's also opened up on past substance abuse.
"The end of December of 2020 is when I decided to try and kick my addiction to downers, prescription pills, painkillers. Xanax — that was kind of my drug of choice — and I was completely wrapped inside of that drug," she said this year while then confirming she did seek professional help.