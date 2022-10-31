Jennifer Garner Shocks Fans With Double Halloween Costumes

Since Jennifer Garner revealed her favorite Halloween costumes in an Instagram reel, fans camped on her feed to see what she'll wear this year, and she didn't disappoint them. Garner thrilled her 13.7 million audience with two Halloween costumes; although devoted fans know it's her favorite season, they weren't as surprised by the double-duty treatment.

The actress revealed she favors goofy over sexiness when choosing a costume. She's been a mailbox, witch, vampire, and grandmother for Halloween, and this year, she celebrated as a spooky bride.