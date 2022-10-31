Tenant Gets His Landlord Arrested For Auto Theft After His Car Kept Getting Towed For No Reason

We all come across landlord horror stories from time to time and even if they don't happen to us personally, hearing about it can still be indirectly frustrating. But one tenant at a rental townhome gave the internet some much-needed satisfaction after sharing how they dealt with their harassing landlords.
Recounting the incident on Reddit, dean_of_gcc detailed how they concocted the perfect revenge plan after the new landlords kept having their car unrightfully towed in order to "teach them a lesson." The Redditor did some research and found out they could have them arrested for car theft. In the end, the troublesome pair got served some poetic justice for their hassle. They got fired by the company and ended up in a blue-collar job, the same thing for which they used to look down on their former tenants.
Scroll to read the full post as shared on the Pro Revenge community.