Liam Neeson Is Back In An Action-Packed Thriller!

Neeson is popular for his outstanding roles in various action thrillers over the years. The Taken actor will take the lead in a new sci-fi action-packed thriller, Cold Storage. The actor will also be joined by Stranger Things actor Joe Keery and Barbarian star Georgina Campbell.

The action flick will be directed by Jonny Campbell and produced by StudioCanal. In Doctor Who, Jonny directed the Vincent episode. He has also worked on other notable television episodes like Westworld and Dracula and directed TV films like Eric & Ernie and Alien Autopsy.