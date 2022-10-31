Liam Neeson is well known for his action roles and he is back in an action-packed thriller. For years the actor has been making the hearts of fans race with his roles. The 70-year-old actor has added his name to a new action movie.
Liam Neeson Is Back In An Action-Packed Thriller!
Neeson To Star In A New Action-Packed Thriller
Neeson is popular for his outstanding roles in various action thrillers over the years. The Taken actor will take the lead in a new sci-fi action-packed thriller, Cold Storage. The actor will also be joined by Stranger Things actor Joe Keery and Barbarian star Georgina Campbell.
The action flick will be directed by Jonny Campbell and produced by StudioCanal. In Doctor Who, Jonny directed the Vincent episode. He has also worked on other notable television episodes like Westworld and Dracula and directed TV films like Eric & Ernie and Alien Autopsy.
What's 'Cold Storage' About?
The sci-fi action movie Cold Storage is adapted from a novel by David Koepp. In the movie, a highly infectious microorganism that could destroy the world was secured in a military facility. After several decades, the facility was sold out to a self-storage company. However, as the temperatures underground rise, the microorganism escapes from the cooler.
If the organism is not contained quickly, it would multiply and destroy the world. The fate of humanity is then left to an unlikely trio: a retired bioterror operative and two employees at the facility who are all caught in a race to quickly destroy the micro-organism and save humanity.
A Look At Liam's Acting Career
Neeson has been acting since the late 1970s. His first appearance was in the 1982 movie Excalibur. Where he played the role of Sir Gawain. The actor's major appearance was in the epic movie, Krull. Neeson also won an Oscar for Schindler's List and his career skyrocketed. He took on more action-aligning roles.
He gained more popularity for his role in the action series, Taken and Star Wars. Recently, the actor has been having fun in shows like The Orville and Family Guy. It was also announced that Neeson will lead the reboot of the action-comedy Naked Gun. The actor has also appeared in Derry Girls and reprised his role in Tales of the Jedi as Qui-Gon Jinn.
Georgina Campbell Will Also Star In The Sci-Fi Thriller
Georgina Campbell will star in Cold Storage alongside Liam Neeson and Joe Keery. The actress just had a breakout performance in the horror-thriller Barbarian. The movie had a gross of over $42M at the time of its release in September 2022. Campbell was first seen in the drama, Murdered by My Boyfriend.
Per Deadline, she won a BAFTA TV Award for Best Actress for her performance in the movie. The actress has also starred in other movies like Suspicion, His Dark Materials, Krypton, The Pale Horse, and many others. Campbell will also feature in upcoming projects like the psychological horror, Lovely, Dark, and Deep. She will star in A Ciegas, which is a spin-off to the sci-fi horror, Bird Box.