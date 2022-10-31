Liam Neeson Is Back In An Action-Packed Thriller!

Liam Neeson close up
Getty | Juan Naharro Gimenez

Entertainment
Ashabi Azeez

Liam Neeson is well known for his action roles and he is back in an action-packed thriller. For years the actor has been making the hearts of fans race with his roles. The 70-year-old actor has added his name to a new action movie.

The Latest

Heidi Klum Flaunts Major Cleavage In Orange Jumpsuit

Margot Robbie Shows Off Her Dance Moves In A Sexy Plunging Dress

Jennifer Lopez Stuns In See-Through Lacey Lingerie

Carrie Underwood Sets The Stage On Fire In Daisy Duke Shorts

Noah Cyrus Steals The Show In A Slinky Slip Dress

Neeson To Star In A New Action-Packed Thriller

Neeson is popular for his outstanding roles in various action thrillers over the years. The Taken actor will take the lead in a new sci-fi action-packed thriller, Cold Storage. The actor will also be joined by Stranger Things actor Joe Keery and Barbarian star Georgina Campbell.

The action flick will be directed by Jonny Campbell and produced by StudioCanal. In Doctor Who, Jonny directed the Vincent episode. He has also worked on other notable television episodes like Westworld and Dracula and directed TV films like Eric & Ernie and Alien Autopsy

Entertainment

Watch Carmen Electra Looking Smoking Hot In A Thongkini

By Geri Green

What's 'Cold Storage' About?

The sci-fi action movie Cold Storage is adapted from a novel by David Koepp. In the movie, a highly infectious microorganism that could destroy the world was secured in a military facility. After several decades, the facility was sold out to a self-storage company. However, as the temperatures underground rise, the microorganism escapes from the cooler.

If the organism is not contained quickly, it would multiply and destroy the world. The fate of humanity is then left to an unlikely trio: a retired bioterror operative and two employees at the facility who are all caught in a race to quickly destroy the micro-organism and save humanity. 

Eminem's Daughter Stuns In See-Through Chainmail Top

Scarlett Johansson Shows Major Cleavage In Bustier

A Look At Liam's Acting Career

Neeson has been acting since the late 1970s. His first appearance was in the 1982 movie Excalibur. Where he played the role of Sir Gawain. The actor's major appearance was in the epic movie, Krull. Neeson also won an Oscar for Schindler's List and his career skyrocketed. He took on more action-aligning roles.

He gained more popularity for his role in the action series, Taken and Star Wars. Recently, the actor has been having fun in shows like The Orville and Family Guy. It was also announced that Neeson will lead the reboot of the action-comedy Naked Gun. The actor has also appeared in Derry Girls and reprised his role in Tales of the Jedi as Qui-Gon Jinn. 

Georgina Campbell Will Also Star In The Sci-Fi Thriller

Georgina Campbell will star in Cold Storage alongside Liam Neeson and Joe Keery. The actress just had a breakout performance in the horror-thriller Barbarian. The movie had a gross of over $42M at the time of its release in September 2022. Campbell was first seen in the drama, Murdered by My Boyfriend.

Per Deadline, she won a BAFTA TV Award for Best Actress for her performance in the movie. The actress has also starred in other movies like SuspicionHis Dark MaterialsKryptonThe Pale Horse, and many others. Campbell will also feature in upcoming projects like the psychological horror, Lovely, Dark, and Deep. She will star in A Ciegas, which is a spin-off to the sci-fi horror, Bird Box

Read Next

Must Read

Danica Patrick Stuns In Low-Cut Top As She Opens Up About Her Implants

UFC's Paige VanZant Shows Off Killer Body In Halloween-Themed Bikini

Danica Patrick Looks Amazing In A Mini Cut-Out Dress

Shania Twain Dazzles Fans In Bejeweled Bra & Cut-Out PVC Dress For Epic Throwback Super Bowl Pic

WWE Hall Of Famer Lita Stuns In See-Through Top

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.