Sam confronts and chokes his abusive father (Lance Guest), whom he blames for his homicidal impulses, at the beginning of the slow-burning thriller's tenth and final episode. However, Sam refrains from actually killing him. Alan commends Sam for his restraint and promises to keep up their meetings with the caveat that if Sam frees him, he won't call the police.

When Sam refuses, his mother (Linda Emond) is placed in a chokehold by Alan, who then threatens to slice her neck. Just before him doing so, the show cuts to Alan, who is contentedly at home with his grandchildren and estranged son, Ezra (Andrew Leeds). However, it quickly becomes clear that this is a fantasy and that Alan never left Sam's basement. Later, we witness Sam strangling Alan to death as the two men struggle on the cellar floor.