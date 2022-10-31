Lainey Wilson Reveals The Two Very Odd Things She Stole From 'Yellowstone' Set

Wilson has received the most CMA Award nominations this year, including "Female Vocalist of the Year," "New Artist of the Year," "Album of the Year," "Song of the Year," and "Musical Event of the Year." Wilson is more than just a vocalist; in the new season of Yellowstone, which premieres on November 13, she will portray a character named Abby. She wrote a song for this season as her character, who performs music in the series, is a singer.

Following her invitation to perform an acoustic set for the cast and crew during the pandemic, some of her songs have been heard in earlier seasons. In the future, they intend to give her a character this year. She was terrified because she had never performed in front of an audience before, so she consulted a coach to provide the necessary tools and gave it her all.