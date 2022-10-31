Lainey Wilson Reveals The Two Very Odd Things She Stole From 'Yellowstone' Set

Close-up picture of Lainey Wilson
Getty | Larry McCormack

Entertainment
chisom

A record-breaking 10.3 million viewers tuned in to watch the season finale of Yellowstone, bringing the fourth season to a successful conclusion. The rise in viewers reflected the show's success on cable television and its development throughout the seasons. There were so many unexpected stories in the Dutton family drama that it was tough to predict what would happen next. And now Yellowstone is gaining more and more viewers, especially with the season 5 premiere scheduled for November 13.

Keep reading to find out more.

The Latest

'The Peripheral' Is Crushing It On Prime And Fans Can't Stop Talking About This One Gruesome Scene

'The Patient' Soars To Number One On Hulu As Steve Carell Reveals His Reaction To The Finale

Idris Elba And John Cena Are Teaming Up For Another Action Movie

He Played Jake On 'Two And A Half Men' - See Angus T. Jones Now At 29.

This 'Barbarian' Scene With Justin Long Was So Horrific That It Had To Be Cut

Lainey On Taking The Role 'Abby'

Wilson has received the most CMA Award nominations this year, including "Female Vocalist of the Year," "New Artist of the Year," "Album of the Year," "Song of the Year," and "Musical Event of the Year." Wilson is more than just a vocalist; in the new season of Yellowstone, which premieres on November 13, she will portray a character named Abby. She wrote a song for this season as her character, who performs music in the series, is a singer.

Following her invitation to perform an acoustic set for the cast and crew during the pandemic, some of her songs have been heard in earlier seasons. In the future, they intend to give her a character this year. She was terrified because she had never performed in front of an audience before, so she consulted a coach to provide the necessary tools and gave it her all.

Entertainment

Watch Carmen Electra Looking Smoking Hot In A Thongkini

By Geri Green

Lainey's Revelation On What She Stole On Set

It wasn't strictly stealing, according to Lainey Wilson. Perhaps the new Yellowstone cast member would prefer the term "forever-borrowing." Wilson paused to elaborate during a Yellowstone inquiry. The Heart Like a Truck singer will play Abby on Yellowstone Season 5, but she hasn't revealed much about her character or time on set save from saying that she'll sing a song. She begins speaking to Taste of Country Nights by saying, "I have not told anyone this. It's not technically me stealing."

"There was one day where I showed up on set and I was like, 'I don’t have deodorant on,' "I went into the bunkhouse and I literally — props that had probably been sitting there since Season 1 — I used somebody’s razor and I used somebody’s deodorant."

Eminem's Daughter Stuns In See-Through Chainmail Top

Scarlett Johansson Shows Major Cleavage In Bustier

What Do We Know About Season 5?

We know very little about season 5. According to a teaser trailer unveiled at the end of September, John Dutton will become Montana governor, which will undoubtedly fuel tensions with Jamie. Although Caroline intends to ruin the family, Beth is appointed John's chief of staff. However, that's about all.

Where You Can Watch The Upcoming Season 5

Although the sitcom debuted on Paramount Network, they do not own the rights to it. On Peacock, you can watch the show's previous seasons. Starting on November 13, they will also stream brand-new episodes live there.

Read Next

Must Read

Danica Patrick Stuns In Low-Cut Top As She Opens Up About Her Implants

UFC's Paige VanZant Shows Off Killer Body In Halloween-Themed Bikini

Danica Patrick Looks Amazing In A Mini Cut-Out Dress

Jennifer Lopez Shows Off Her Assets In Tight Spandex

Shania Twain Dazzles Fans In Bejeweled Bra & Cut-Out PVC Dress For Epic Throwback Super Bowl Pic

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.