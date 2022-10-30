He Played Jake On 'Two And A Half Men' - See Angus T. Jones Now At 29.

When Angus T. Jones was nine, he was given a role in one of the most well-known sitcoms in history. On Two and a Half Men, he played Jake for ten seasons. The young performer portrayed Charlie Sheen's role, Charlie Sheen's nephew, and Alan Cryer's son, Alan.

However, even though Two and a Half Men was on television for 12 years, starting with Season 8, it underwent some significant alterations. After eight years, Sheen first departed the program. After Season 10 of the program, Jones eventually left in 2013. When he left the comedy, the young sitcom actor attracted much media attention because he didn't have complimentary words to say about his long-time job.

