Idris Elba and John Cena's onscreen chemistry is no doubt topnotch, and fans can attest to how the pair's screentime is such a delight. Presently the duo has come together once again to work side by side in the latest Amazon flick in the works. Fans will get to see Elba and Cena take on roles in an upcoming action-comedy, displaying their undeniable work screen bromance.
Idris Elba And John Cena Are Teaming Up For Another Action Movie
The Latest
Cena and Elba's Latest Flick
Nobody director Ilya Naishuller will have Elba and Cena doing a collaboration on the Amazon film, Heads of State. While much detail has not been divulged concerning the upcoming flick, the lead actors will play unlikely partners who have to work together in a dire situation.
With Naishuller in the director's chair, fans can expect undiluted intrigue similar to his work in 2021's action movie, Nobody. Snippets revealed about Heads of State, also show that it will carry off the aura of the compilation between Air Force One and Midnight Run.
The Actors' Delighful Onscreen Chemistry
With Elba and Cena set to partner in Heads of State, it is safe to say that the duo will recreate their seamless acting prowess just like they did in DC Comic's Suicide Squad. The duo put up quite a show on the film series with entertaining scenes, and from how Elba once described working with the WWE champion, it is clear they have a special work relationship The actor shared:
" It was a really great experience to explore. If I’m honest, it was one of the things that developed. When you read the script, you sort of see the natural rivalry between John and I and James [Gunn] and the natural dynamics of the whole team."
Elba On Working With Cena
The Beast actor spoke highly of his onscreen dynamic with Cena, stating that he and the former wrestler gravitated towards each other such that it was a "natural sort of d**k-swinging competition" that they enjoyed throughout the plot. The star relayed that he "loved every minute of it." While Elba played Bloodsport, Cena was Peacemaker. The latter also spoke about their characters noting:
"They’re of the same skill set and I think that really starts the fuel for the one-upmanship. They really want to battle for that Alpha, position whereas the other superheroes don’t necessarily need to..."
Titbits On 'Suicide Squad'
Suicide Squad is a 2021 DC comics superhero installation featuring supervillains, Harley Quin, Peacemaker, and Bloodsport. Per IMDb, the eccentric anti-hero team strikes a deal with the head of Task Force X, Amanda Waller as opposed to serving their jail terms. The adventure action-based flick was written and directed by James Gunn while stars like Margot Robbie, Viola Davis, and Joel Kinnaman played principal roles.