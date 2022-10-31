Idris Elba And John Cena Are Teaming Up For Another Action Movie

Nobody director Ilya Naishuller will have Elba and Cena doing a collaboration on the Amazon film, Heads of State. While much detail has not been divulged concerning the upcoming flick, the lead actors will play unlikely partners who have to work together in a dire situation.

With Naishuller in the director's chair, fans can expect undiluted intrigue similar to his work in 2021's action movie, Nobody. Snippets revealed about Heads of State, also show that it will carry off the aura of the compilation between Air Force One and Midnight Run.