The pro wrestler, who spends most of her time training and enduring grueling workouts, let her hair down - and literally - while looking gorgeous for her dinner moment. All smiles, the Arizona-born star grinned from a restaurant table where she was enjoying fresh sushi. She held her chopsticks while showing off her fit frame in a low-cut and printed sundress in red and white. Here, Mackenzie went classy and girly, also wearing light makeup.

The footage then swung to major party mode, with Mackenzie and friends seen partying it up in a club with plenty of dramatic lighting.