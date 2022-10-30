Krysten Ritter Stuns In Sexy Mini Dress And Thigh High Boots

Krysten Ritter
Getty | JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX

Entertainment
Geri Green

Krysten Ritter is stunning as she shows off her killer figure in a leggy look, complete with thigh-high boots. The actress and model, who shot to fame in the AMC series Breaking Bad, posted to Instagram recently, going power glam and ethereal at once and delivering an uplifting caption for her followers. The 40-year-old looked flawless and far younger than her years. She also gained over 64,000 likes from her 1.5 million fans.

Stunning In Dress And Thigh Boots

Krysten Ritter
Getty | James Devaney

Knocking the camera dead with a statement opening shot, Krysten posed confidently with both hands placed on her tiny waist, also drawing attention to her thighs as her billowing and wispy white dress came with a sexy thigh slit. The brunette was channeling her signature goth girl energy, wearing her trademark raven locks darker than ever and sporting a matte face of makeup complete with a red lip.

The hoodie dress came paired with a vinyl and black leather pair of sexy boots, with further images keeping the footwear as Krysten switched it up with a red minidress. She tagged Lever Couture, also writing: "Dress for the job you want."

Looking Back On 'Breaking Bad'

Krysten Ritter
Getty | Rodin Eckenroth

The girl behind Jessica Jones was first known for her Jane character on Breaking Bad - the neighbor and girlfriend to character Jesse Pinkman dies in the series as she suffers an overdose following heroin use.

Discovering Jane Would Die

Krysten Ritter
Getty | Bryan Bedder

Speaking last year, Ritter said: "It wasn't really until we were shooting it that the whole death around the character hit me," while on PeopleTV's Couch Surfing. "So, I knew I was gonna die. I'm reading the script, I'm like, 'Cool, rock and roll, she dies. So fun!'"

"But then you're doing it," she added. "And you're in this death makeup; they built a cast for my chest so that Aaron Paul can really be pounding on my chest. And then Bryan [Cranston], after the take, you just see him sitting quietly in the corner. It was intense, and I will never forget it."

Director And Mama

Krysten Ritter
Getty | MARK RALSTON

Ritter shows a multi-faceted intro on her IG bio. She mentions her affiliation with Marvel and Disney+, her BONFIRE book, and her status as a Director. The star is also a mother and the CEO of a knitting and crochet kits business. We Are Knitters is now a cult brand, boasting over 700,000 Instagram followers. For more, see Krysten's main feed.

