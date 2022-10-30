Christina Aguilera Recreates Her Iconic 'Dirrty' Look And Shows She's Still As Sexy As Ever

Nothing feels better than good nostalgia. In this Instagram post, the singer recreated her Stripped era Dirrty look. It's one of her most iconic styles two decades later.

Her clip started with an old video of her 2013 Justified and Stripped joint tour with Justin Timberlake, as she tells a dancer:

"Just because my album's name is stripped, doesn't mean you can take my clothes off."

As the audio faded, it ushered a remix of her hit song Dirrty. It then transitioned. It then transitioned into the present-day Aguilera strutting towards the camera with her popular two-toned 2000s hair and donned a corset, miniskirt, and fishnets.

Her caption read "Where my Fighters at?" a nod to her song (Fighter), also from the Stripped album.