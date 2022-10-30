Paris Hilton is keeping it sexy for Halloween 2022, as she stuns while going for a Sailor Moon outfit. The socialite and reality star was part of the star-studded crowd attending the Casamigos Halloween Returns Party in Beverly Hills, CA recently - famous faces there included founders Rande Gerber and George Clooney, plus actress Rebel Wilson and Rande's supermodel wife, Cindy Crawford. Paris channeled action fiction via her cartoon Sailor Moon-inspired outfit, one definitely showing off her killer figure.
Paris Hilton Is Smoking Hot In Sailor Moon Halloween Costume
Sailor Moon For Halloween
Photos showed the 41-year-old channeling her inner anime lover. Paris updated her Instagram in a red, white, and blue outfit, going for a squat down in her opening snap and showing off her super-slim frame.
Paris formed the outfit of a tiny blue miniskirt with white piping, with thin straps of fabric rising to a matching white crop top, with plenty of torso on show as Paris flashed her abs. The blonde wore red-heeled boots with a perspex block, adding in white gloves with red trim and wearing her hair blown out and in high bunches. Of course, the glam queen added in a full face of makeup, going for a matte and glowy finish.
'That's Hot'
In a caption, the Paris in Love star told fans:
"Dressed up as my Childhood icon Sailor Moon🥹 Happy #Halloween! 🎃🌙💖 #SailorMoon 👑💫 #ThatsHot 🔥🧚🏻♀️." Fans have left over 600,000 likes, with singer Nicole Scherzinger saying that the outfit was "soooo good." Meanwhile, former child star Lindsay Lohan dropped heart emoji. Ashley Benson and Chantel Jeffries also sent love.
Opening Up On Abuse
Paris built her image on the ditzy and girly blonde vibe, but the steely-strong woman behind the Barbie lover has been showing there's more to her. This fall, Paris has been speaking out about the abuse she suffered while at Provo Canyon School in the late 1990s.
"I buried my truth for so long," she told People. "But I'm proud of the strong woman I've become. People might assume everything in my life came easy to me, but I want to show the world who I truly am."
Rebelling Because She Could
Paris also admitted that there was temptation, adding: "It was so easy to sneak out and go to clubs and parties," also saying:
"My parents were so strict that it made me want to rebel. They'd [punish me] by taking away my cell phone, taking away my credit card, but it didn't work. I would still go out on my own."
For more, and to see Paris' fragrance news, check out her Instagram.