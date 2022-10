Florence Pugh is out again for the press tour of her latest movie, The Wonder, and she looks stunning on the red carpet. Her latest stop was Dublin, where she wore a two-piece outfit with a cropped top and flared skirt.

Unlike her previous grand-scale movie, Don't Worry Darling, riddled with drama and tensions behind the scenes, The Wonder's press tour has been smooth sailing. Pugh also looks happier promoting it than she did the other Olivia Wilde-directed picture.