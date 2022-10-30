Ariana Grande And Elizabeth Gillies Just Killed The Costume Game With These 'Best In Show'-Inspired Looks!

Ariana Grande and Elizabeth Gillies went all out for Halloween 2022 in a series of Instagram pictures and reenactments from Best in Show. Grande has an affinity for pop culture reenactments, as we saw in her 2018 Thank You, Next music video, and who better to pull it off with than her actress best friend?

The duo has been friends since their Victorious days in the early 2000s. They chose characters played by award-winning actresses and actors Jane Lynch, Jennifer Coolidge, Catherine O'Hara, and Eugene Levy.