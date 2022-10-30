Ariana Grande And Elizabeth Gillies Just Killed The Costume Game With These 'Best In Show'-Inspired Looks!

Ariana Grande and Elizabeth Gillies went all out for Halloween 2022 in a series of Instagram pictures and reenactments from Best in Show. Grande has an affinity for pop culture reenactments, as we saw in her 2018 Thank You, Next music video, and who better to pull it off with than her actress best friend?

The duo has been friends since their Victorious days in the early 2000s. They chose characters played by award-winning actresses and actors Jane Lynch, Jennifer Coolidge, Catherine O'Hara, and Eugene Levy.

Christie Cummings And Sherri Ann Cabot

Jane Lynch kissing Jennifer Coolidge on stage
Getty | Frederick M. Brown

The cover photo featured Gillies as Christie Cummings (Lynch) and Sherri Ann Cabot (Coolidge), followed by a scene reenactment from them. The clip showed Christie lamenting the excess makeup Sherri Ann put on her, although she complimented her hairstyling.

In the Mockumentary Comedy, Sherri Ann and Christie developed a friendship and later relationship through their employer/employee relationship. The former was a glamorous trophy wife who forced the gay tomboy Christie to get a makeover hence the scene about removing the "unflattering" makeup.

Gerry And Cookie Fleck

Catherine O'Hara and Eugene Levy at the Emmys
Getty | Steve Granitz

In another slide, Grande transforms into Gerry Fleck (Levy) by wearing prosthetic makeup to look like the comedic actor. For that slide, Gillies embodied O'Hara's Cookie Fleck, including wearing a curly blonde wig to look like the actress.

They re-enact the interview scene where Cookie reveals she had several lovers before marrying Gerry, to which the latter responds by claiming notoriety, too, despite being an obvious dork. Grande also enhanced her voice to sound like a man proving she's a great actress to the core.

The Grande Finale

Ariana Grande and Elizabeth Gillies wear matching red dresses
Getty | Tommaso Boddi

The dynamic duo once more reprise their roles as Lynch and Coolidge in the ending scene where they open a fog owner's magazine. Christie also delivered a monologue about the evolution of her relationship with her new girlfriend and their business.

For their grand finale, Grande and Gillies re-enact the dinner table scene with two of their characters present. It also shows Gillies' biggest transformation yet - a half-bald man.

The Stars Approve

Ariana Grande and Jennifer Coolidge in Thank You, Next video
Giphy | Ariana Grande

I was gonna go as the young boy's pet weasel from 'The Watcher' but now I think I'm gonna go as [Ariana Grande's] dog Toulouse 😉

The best friends' performance impressed everyone, including the stars they paid tribute to, with Jennifer Coolidge joking that she'll be Grande's dog, Toulouse, for Halloween. The two built a friendship in 2018 when Grande invited her to reprise her role from Legally Blonde in her Thank You, Next video.

Lynch also approved saying, "This happened today," on a side-by-side shot of both duos.

