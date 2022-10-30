TikTokers Are Going Crazy Over This Hilarious Skeleton Stripper

A skeleton stripper was definitely not on the bingo card for 2022 Halloween, but here we are as the season peaks. People get creative when it's time for Holiday decorations, be it Christmas, Valentine's, or Halloween.

This year's decorations have been out of this world, especially the costumes. With TikTok on the rise, users have a wider audience to share their decorations with, and that's how we stumbled on @its.just.jillian, a.k.a. Jill H's dancing stripper skeleton.

Keep reading to see the hilarious Halloween dancer.

Dancing Skeleton 'Pays Off Student Loans'

Skeletons are a staple for Halloween décor, so it's up to each individual to add their spin, and Jill H. did that! She had three skeletons in the woods, including one sitting on a tree stump, another peeking out a barn window, and the star of the show - a dancing skeleton.

Dancing skeletons aren't new, but this one positioned itself on the string like an exotic dancer on a stripper pole. The wind then added to its already odd positioning by spinning it.

An Impressive Background Music

Other TikTokers in the comment shared their thoughts on the fun decoration, with some asking for the store where Jill H purchased her skeleton. They also chorused the background music being stuck in their heads.

Some of the comments included, "She's gorgeous 🥺," "Swear she is spinning one direction, then she starts spinning the opposite direction!!! 😂😂," and "Sound reactivated. I'll be singing this making coffee."

When the student loans follow you into the after life

She revealed the dancing skeleton is available at Knoebels. The commenters also joked about the skeleton needing to pay student loans in the afterlife.

Other Scary Things

Speaking of student loans, they can truly be scary, as we've come to understand this season. An American homeowner surprised everyone and went viral when he decorated his lawn with white cardboard bearing the names of "scary things," including student loans, quiet children (as they could be up to mischief), taxes, bills, rent, and other adult responsibilities. This style of Halloween decoration is now voted the "Scariest one of All" because it's real.

Top Notch Creativity This Year

Other Halloween staples include fall leaves, pumpkins and pop culture boogeymen, Michael Myers, The Killer on Elm Street, Frankenstein, It, and more.

Apart from the impressive decorations, we've also seen an increase in special effects makeup from celebrities and regular folk this month. Fashion week was agog with them from Doja to Vanessa Hudgens, Bella Hadid, and Janelle Monae.

