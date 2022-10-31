Mark Coleman Said He 'Had No Choice' About Shoving Joe Rogan Into A Wall After Getting Hit

Joe Rogan and Mark Coleman didn’t let a physical shove stand between them. However, what about when the situation is them being on opposite sides of an opinion?
It so happens that Mark Coleman is extremely appreciative of internet personality Liver King. Reportedly, Liver King consumes raw liver and follows a rigorous workout routine.
Now, Mark Coleman has shown his appreciation for Liver King on social media, and thanked him since his supplements helped Coleman’s mentee, A.J. Dobson, compete.
On the other hand, Joe Rogan is of the opinion that the Liver King’s lifestyle is a gimmick. He believes the ripped man pushes steroids into his system for the physique. Moreover, Rogan believes there’s more benefit in consuming cooked meat than raw.