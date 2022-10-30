'Superman' Henry Cavill Is Leading This Upcoming Action Spy Movie

While Cavill is set to lead Jerry Bruckheimer's World War II action spy movie, he will no longer be starring as Geralt of Rivia in The Witcher. The actor announced his departure from the fantasy drama in a recent post on social media:

"My journey as Geralt of Rivia has been filled with both monsters and adventures, and alas, I will be laying down my medallion and my swords for Season 4."

Cavill announced that actor Liam Hemsworth would be taking up the mantle of the White Wolf, and he wished him good luck on the new journey. While the Man Of Steel actor announced his departure, there was no indication that his new projects may have led to his withdrawal.

Aside from The Ministry Of Ungentlemanly Warfare, Cavill made a surprise appearance in Black Adam, and he is set to return as Superman in upcoming DCU Films.