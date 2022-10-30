Henry Cavill is about to bless fans with another of his adrenaline-pumping movie tactics in the World War II action spy movie The Ministry Of Ungentlemanly Warfare. The Superman actor and Baby Driver star Eiza González were enlisted by maverick producer Jerry Bruckheimer. Here are more details about the new project.
'Superman' Henry Cavill Is Leading This Upcoming Action Spy Movie
The Latest
Cavill On 'The Ministry Of Ungentlemanly Warfare'
The Ministry Of Ungentlemanly Warfare explores the fighting techniques used against the Nazis and the origin of the present-day Black Ops unit. In the movie, Cavill, who has played the hero in numerous action movies, including Mission: Impossible and Man Of Steel, will take the lead role again.
This time, Cavill, 39, will star as the leader of a secret combat organization. Per Deadline, Cavill will be starring alongside González, who is set to play the role of a military sniper with exceptional spy-craft abilities. The movie, written by Ritchie and Arash Amel (Rise), is based on Damien Lewis' famous book, The Ministry Of Ungentlemanly Warfare.
What Fans May Not Know About The War Script
The Ministry Of Ungentlemanly Warfare is based on real-life events and will be on the UK PM Winston Churchill's and James Bond scribe Ian Fleming's secret WWII combat organization. The project was initially in development at Paramount, but the studio will not be distributing the film.
With all the details so far, The Ministry Of Ungentlemanly Warfare will most likely be one of the biggest-budget projects on sale at next week's AFM. Producers Ritchie and Bruckheimer also believe this Hollywood bluster will have a franchise.
Will Cavill Cut Some Of His Works For His New Projects?
While Cavill is set to lead Jerry Bruckheimer's World War II action spy movie, he will no longer be starring as Geralt of Rivia in The Witcher. The actor announced his departure from the fantasy drama in a recent post on social media:
"My journey as Geralt of Rivia has been filled with both monsters and adventures, and alas, I will be laying down my medallion and my swords for Season 4."
Cavill announced that actor Liam Hemsworth would be taking up the mantle of the White Wolf, and he wished him good luck on the new journey. While the Man Of Steel actor announced his departure, there was no indication that his new projects may have led to his withdrawal.
Aside from The Ministry Of Ungentlemanly Warfare, Cavill made a surprise appearance in Black Adam, and he is set to return as Superman in upcoming DCU Films.
How Hemsworth Feels About His New Role
Hemsworth is over the moon about playing Geralt of Rivia in The Witcher. The 32-year-old Australian heartthrob, 32, broke the announcement of his new role as a monster-hunter protagonist on social media, explaining how honored he was to be a part of the project.
The Hunger Games actor added that he has always been a fan of Cavill and has been inspired by his The Witcher character. Hemsworth knows playing Geralt of Rivia is a big role, but he is happy to welcome the challenge.