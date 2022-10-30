Nicole Scherzinger looked every bit regal in her latest media update, as she got right in tune with the content she showed off. Scherzinger rocked high fashion glam as she invited her large fans base and MTV Cribs into her sprawling home.
Nicole Scherzinger Looks Stunning As She Gives A Tour Of Her Extravagant Home
The Latest
Scherzinger Exuded Elegance
In the snippets shared on her Instagram page, Scherzinger was the definition of splendor as she welcomed fans into her contemporary home and lifestyle. The ageless beauty rocked a gold embroidered and bejeweled kaftan-style kimono paired with matching wide-legged pants. The primary color of the outfit was black, with golden details carrying off an Arabian sense of style. The brunette beauty let down her luminous tresses, letting them run down her back.
Scherzinger shared several snaps of herself lounging and posing in different [arts of her luxurious home. She captioned one of the posts:
"A little girl from humble beginnings to doing her very one @mtv_cribs . hope you all enjoy a glimpse into that place that brings me such serenity and joy. #sograteful."
Scherzinger Shows Off Her Home
In the second teaser for her MTV Cribs episode, the 44-year-old shared a clip giving an overview of her abode. The snippet included quick sweeps across the home space, presenting tall white walls, different home areas that represented affluence, and a mesmerizing view of the city at night. Towards the one of the clip, Scherzinger appeared with a tall glass of wine as she sauntered to the glass-covered balcony to enjoy the cool evening. The songstress shared in her caption:
"#POV you show up in my house pretending to be MTV Cribs... Take a tour of my home on @mtv_crivs tonight at 9 pm!
Inside Sxherzinger's LA Mansion
The latest episode of the long-running MTV Cribs Show shows Scherzinger as the latest celebrity to give an all-access home tour. The Don't Hold Your Breath crooner's $7 million mansion sits on a 4,602 square feet area, boasting four bedrooms, four bathrooms, and a sauna. The property is equipped with floor-to-ceiling windows, which provide the homeowner with an ample view of the busy city. These views are visible from the dining area; a seat extends to the attached kitchen.
Scherzinger's home features a home theater, and walk-in closets with piles of high-end footwear, all bearing marble-tiled interiors. A loom through the outdoor space presents an idyllic pool and an outdoor sauna.
More On Scherzinger's Choice Home
The exterior also features an indoor-outdoor spa-style lounge area and a personable den. Scherzinger's home also boasts a saltwater pool and a swing strategically placed to face the sunset strip view. Scherzinger's main bedroom is in the penthouse, which houses a large bed, a compartment that stretches to her closet lined with shoes, and a sitting area overlooking a private terrace. Just outside her bedroom, the Right Here singer owns a nook that houses a grand piano.