Hailey Bieber Channels Britney Spears In Iconic Bodysuit Costume

The opening photo in a gallery documenting Hailey's looks last year was 100% Spears. It showed the iconic schoolgirl look donned by the Grammy winner for her ...Baby One More Time music video. Here, Hailey wore an unbuttoned white shirt and cardigan, plus her hair in pigtails while looking bored and toying with a pen - precisely what Britney does in the video.

Further images showed the YSL ambassador flaunting her supermodel body in a skintight and hot red latex catsuit. Here, Hailey was giving a nod to Oops I Did It Again. Also included was a sexy lingerie snap of the Rhode founder as she lay down, plus a pink bra and abs look - here, she was recreating Britney Spears' Slave 4 U era.