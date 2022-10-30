Hailey Bieber may well walk away with "best recreation ever" when it comes to her Britney Spears-inspired Halloween costumes. In 2021, the supermodel channeled the princess of pop as she celebrated October 31, and photos on Instagram are still gaining likes. Hailey had worn some of 40-year-old Britney's most iconic looks, not limited to her ...Baby One More Time outfit, plus the red latex bodysuit Spears wore just a few years after her debut single. Hailey is, of course, likely to thrill fans all over again as Halloween 2022 approaches.
Hailey Bieber Channels Britney Spears In Iconic Bodysuit Costume
It's Britney, B****
The opening photo in a gallery documenting Hailey's looks last year was 100% Spears. It showed the iconic schoolgirl look donned by the Grammy winner for her ...Baby One More Time music video. Here, Hailey wore an unbuttoned white shirt and cardigan, plus her hair in pigtails while looking bored and toying with a pen - precisely what Britney does in the video.
Further images showed the YSL ambassador flaunting her supermodel body in a skintight and hot red latex catsuit. Here, Hailey was giving a nod to Oops I Did It Again. Also included was a sexy lingerie snap of the Rhode founder as she lay down, plus a pink bra and abs look - here, she was recreating Britney Spears' Slave 4 U era.
Real Love For Britney
Hailey has joined the celebrities supporting Britney amid her legal dramas. In 2021, after a CNN headline read: "Judge denies November request to remove Britney Spears' father as her co-conservator," Hailey took to social media to say: "I am disgusted."
Elsewhere, Hailey has been making major headlines for launching her brand. She's CEO of her Rhode skincare line, where all products cost under $30.
'Welcome To Rhode'
In June, to launch the brand, Hailey and Rhode jointly wrote:
"WELCOME TO THE WORLD OF RHODE. We are a line of curated skincare essentials made with thoughtful intention. our formulas nourish your skin barrier to instantly give you dewy, delicious skin while improving its look and feel over time."
The brand continued: "We spent years working on our formulas with our skin board of dermatologists and chemists to make sure that every rhode product restores, protects and nurtures your skin. our formulas only use high-performance ingredients at efficacious levels."
Joining A Crowded Space
Hailey joins other celebrities also in makeup and/or beauty. Singers Ariana Grande, Selena Gomez, Jennifer Lopez, and Lady Gaga are all in. Ditto TV stars Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner.
