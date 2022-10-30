Cindy Crawford Rocks An Amazing 'Yellowjackets'-Inspired Halloween Costume

Posting photos of herself clutching Rande's arm, Cindy sizzled as she rocked a peasant-style and plunging dress with a corset finish. The white dress was off the shoulder and cut at the thigh, also boasting frilly and cottagecore details - it came paired with a brown satin corset that flaunted Cindy's tiny waist.

The Vogue favorite added in knee-high boots, also wearing a statement jewelry necklace in gold. She went for tons of highlighter on her cheeks while rocking a red lip and wearing her luscious locks down.