Megan Fox Is Stunning In Sexy Pamela Anderson Halloween Costume

Fox went back into the 2000s drawing inspiration from one of America's most recognized fashion models and sex symbols. The star attended the recently concluded Casamigos Halloween party paying homage to Playboy icon Pamela Anderson. On Instagram, Fox was spotted at the event rocking Andersons' iconic vibrant latex dress from 1995. The outfit, which was perfectly similar to Anderson's outfit, clung to Fox's figure like a second skin.

The outfit bore pink details around the boob area which firmly displayed ample cleavage. The rest of the thigh-skimming outfit was red. Fox also sported Anderson's signature messy tresses with curtain bangs. She completed the look with some smokey makeup look and a pair of clear killer heels.