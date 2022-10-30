Megan Fox Is Stunning In Sexy Pamela Anderson Halloween Costume

Megan Fox
Getty | Kevin Mazur

Ashabi Azeez

Megan Fox joined a host of celebrities serving some serious Halloween glams, and the star actress brought on her A-game. Whenever Fox steps into the spotlight, fans can rest assured that she would always serve premium looks from her unique fashion lookbook. For the recent star-studded event she attended, the Transformers actress lived up to expectations while dressing to the nines! Here's what she looked like for the Halloween special event.

Megan Fox As Pamela Anderson

Megan Fox
Getty | Kevin Mazur

Fox went back into the 2000s drawing inspiration from one of America's most recognized fashion models and sex symbols. The star attended the recently concluded Casamigos Halloween party paying homage to Playboy icon Pamela Anderson. On Instagram, Fox was spotted at the event rocking Andersons' iconic vibrant latex dress from 1995. The outfit, which was perfectly similar to Anderson's outfit, clung to Fox's figure like a second skin.

The outfit bore pink details around the boob area which firmly displayed ample cleavage. The rest of the thigh-skimming outfit was red. Fox also sported Anderson's signature messy tresses with curtain bangs. She completed the look with some smokey makeup look and a pair of clear killer heels.

MGK As Tommy Lee

Megan Fox
Getty | Michael Kovac

Fox was not alone at the Casamigos party as her famous beau, Machine Gun Kelly, got into character as her other half. MGK's costume choice complemented Fox's as he dressed up as Anderons' ex-husband and Motley Crue founder Tommy lee. Back in the 90s, Lee and Anderson stood out as a power couple, famous for being the first couple whose homemade sex tape leaked.

MGK, real name, Colson Baker, displayed sleeve tattoos on both arms reminiscent of Lee's while donning a white vest over a pair of leather pants. MGK also rocked black hair as opposed to his signature blonde tresses. He and Fox posed for several snaps enjoying each other's company and living the moment.

Inside The Casamigos Halloween Party

Megan Fox
Getty | Gotham

The star-studded event had a host of celebrities showing off and showing out in their best Halloween glams yet. While Paris Hilton arrived as Sailor Moon in a corset navy gurl uniform with glittering details, her husband rocked the tuxedo mask.

The newly-wedded duo Josh Duhamel and Audra Mauri transformed into the iconic couple, J Howard Marshall and his wife, Anna Nicole Smith. Back in the day, the pair gained fame, albeit controversial when Marshall, at 89, tied the knot with 26-year-old Smith. He would later pass on 14 months after their wedding ceremony.

Updates On Fox and MGK's Love Life

Megan Fox
Getty | Arturo Holmes

Since announcing their engagement, MGK and Fox have been navigating their love life amid fame and celebrity work life. The pair have also been walking through some defining moments in their relationship, but they are both on the same path when it comes to planning their wedding.

A few days ago, the pair made headlines after the Jennifer's Body actress gushed over MGK on Instagram. She had jokingly asked him to get her pregnant, but she left fans wondering if she was looking to expand their little family.

